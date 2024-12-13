2025 will see two solar, two lunar eclipses; check their dates, timings

The year 2025 will witness two solar and two lunar eclipses. However, only one of the four eclipses will be visible from India, leaving Indian skywatchers only a limited chance to see amazing sights.

solar eclipse , also referred to as the sun's eclipse, happens when the moon passes between the sun and the earth. Consequently, the moon creates a shadow on the earth's surface and prevents the sun's light from reaching it. This takes place during the new moon phase.

In a lunar eclipse, the earth passes between the sun and the moon, causing the moon to eclipse. Consequently, the earth casts its shadow on the moon and prevents the sun's light from reaching the moon's surface. This takes place on a full moon day.

Solar and Lunar Eclipses in 2025

1. Total Lunar Eclipse: March 13–14, 2025

The first eclipse of the year is a total lunar eclipse, in which the moon will be entirely covered by the Earth's shadow, giving it the distinctive reddish color known as the "blood moon." Europe, most of Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Americas will all be able to see the eclipse. Unfortunately, because it will not be visible in the area, Indian viewers will miss this breathtaking celestial event.

2. Partial Solar Eclipse: March 29, 2025

Only a fraction of the sun will be blocked by the moon during the year's first partial solar eclipse. Europe, northern Asia, North/West Africa, a large portion of North America, and portions of northern South America will all be able to see this event. Once more, this eclipse will not be visible from India.

3. Total Lunar Eclipse: September 7–8, 2025

For Indian stargazers in 2025, this is the main celestial event. Across Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, parts of the Americas, and the Indian Ocean region, a total lunar eclipse will be visible, providing a captivating glimpse of the moon drenched in a spooky reddish color. In contrast to the other eclipses, this one will occur in India, therefore astronomy enthusiasts should not miss it.

4. Partial Solar Eclipse: September 21, 2025

The moon will cover parts of the sun during the second partial solar eclipse of 2025. Antarctica, the Pacific, the Atlantic, and southern Australia will all be able to see it. However, it would not be visible to the Indian viewers and they will once again miss this celestial sight.