Apple iPhone 17 series may feature major design changes, new model: Report

Apple iPhone 17 series may feature major design changes, new model: Report

The iPhone 17 Pro models could adopt a rectangular aluminium camera bump and a dual-material back panel, while the new iPhone 17 Air is expected to bring a sleeker but more minimalistic design

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly planning significant design changes for its next-generation iPhone 17 series, slated for release in 2025. According to a report by Forbes citing The Information, the iPhone 17 lineup could introduce a new design language, including a dual-material back panel and a sleeker "Air" model to replace the Plus variant.
 
iPhone 17: Anticipated design updates
 
The iPhone 17 series, including the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, is expected to feature aluminium frames, diverging from the titanium frames currently used in Pro models. Other key changes could include the following:
  • Back panel: The Pro models may adopt a dual-finish design with aluminium on the top half and glass on the bottom half to enable wireless charging.
  • Camera module: A rectangular aluminium camera bump is expected to replace the squarish 3D glass module seen in current iPhones.
These changes mark a significant departure from Apple's existing iPhone design aesthetic. The shift to aluminium frames and the introduction of a dual-material back panel could signify a design refresh for the iPhone series, aimed at enhancing aesthetics while maintaining functionality.
 

iPhone 17 Air: What to expect
 
The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to be a sleeker alternative to the Plus model, measuring between 5mm and 6mm in thickness. However, this compact design might require following compromises in hardware capabilities.
  • Battery and audio: A smaller battery and a single speaker to achieve a thin frame.
  • Camera: A single rear camera setup with no telephoto lens.
  • 5G modem: Apple’s in-house 5G modem, expected to deliver lower peak speeds and reduced reliability compared to Qualcomm’s current modems. mmWave 5G technology, introduced with the iPhone 12, may not be supported.
  • SIM slot: Physical SIM slots may be removed entirely, further contributing to the thin design.
The compromises in the iPhone 17 Air model, if true, suggest that Apple might prioritise form over feature density for this specific variant.
 

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

