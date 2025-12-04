Elden Ring Nightreign gets 'The Forsaken Hollows' update: How to unlock DLC

Japanese video game publisher Bandai Namco has released Elden Ring Nightreign’s downloadable content (DLC) update, titled The Forsaken Hollows. The new expansion adds two Nightfarers, two bosses, and a new Shifting Earth event. However, unlocking these new Nightfarers and bosses has some conditions applied. Here’s how you can unlock them to get the most out of this DLC update.

Notably, Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows is now available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S and X, and Xbox One.

Elden Ring Nightreign’s The Forsaken Hollows: How to unlock Nightfarers

Defeat Tricephalos in the base game.

After that fight, go to Roundtable Hold and speak with the Iron Menial.

The Iron Menial will have a message from the Small Jar Merchant. Follow that prompt to make the new Nightfarers (Scholar and Undertaker) playable.

Elden Ring Nightreign’s The Forsaken Hollows: How to unlock new bosses and Shifting Earth events

Defeat at least two bosses in the main game — Tricephalos plus one other boss.

Make both new Nightfarers (Scholar and Undertaker) playable, per the steps above.

Then go to the chapel that opens behind the Small Jar Merchant. From there, you can access the Shifting Earth event “The Great Hollows” and the boss encounter for Balancers.

Bandai Namco has said that a post-release update will cause the DLC’s Shifting Earth events, raid events, and new bases to start appearing in Deep of Night even while users undertake base-game expeditions. To see that DLC content appear in Deep of Night, users must matchmake with three players who each own the DLC.

If you bought the DLC separately: search the PlayStation Store for "nightreign" and select Elden Ring Nightreign The Forsaken Hollows PS4 & PS5, then download.

If you already own the DLC via a Deluxe/Collector/Seeker Edition or used a Deluxe Upgrade pack / pre-order, a manual download of the DLC add-on is still required — find it on the PlayStation Store and install. Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One If you purchased the DLC as part of a Deluxe Edition or pre-order, you must do a manual download.

After release, the DLC tile will appear under the Elden Ring Nightreign game icon. You can also install from your owned titles list:

Open My Games & Apps from the home screen.

Hover over the main Elden Ring Nightreign icon and press the Menu button.

Choose Manage Games & Add-ons, then select the add-on (The Forsaken Hollows) and install. Steam (PC) For PC users, manual download is not required. As per the publisher, Automatic downloads for The Forsaken Hollows began at 04:30 IST on December 4, 2025. Notably, access to the DLC also requires Update File 1.03, which the publisher scheduled for release on December 3, 2025. Make sure Update 1.03 is applied before the DLC.