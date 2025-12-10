Apple may shrink Dynamic Island with under-display FaceID on iPhone 18

Apple is reportedly preparing to transition to under-display FaceID sensors for its upcoming iPhone 18 series. According to a report from 9To5Mac, next year’s iPhones are expected to incorporate “micro-transparent glass panels,” allowing Apple to hide the FaceID biometric hardware beneath the display and reduce the size of the Dynamic Island cut-out.

The report said that there are currently no firm details on which models in the iPhone 18 line-up will adopt a punch-hole cut-out exclusively for the front camera, with the FaceID components positioned under the screen. However, it is likely that this redesigned Dynamic Island will be limited to the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and Apple’s anticipated foldable iPhone model.

ALSO READ: Apple, Google come together to make Android-iPhone switching easier: Report 9To5Mac also noted that Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 series in a staggered timeline, with the Pro models and the first foldable arriving in 2026, followed by the base and Air variants in early 2027. This schedule effectively gives Apple more time to finalise the materials and display technologies that will be used in those 2027 releases. This claim stands in contrast to earlier reports, which suggested the iPhone 18 series might not adopt under-display FaceID or a concealed front camera. Those reports instead proposed that Apple would simply move to a smaller version of the current Dynamic Island.