Xiaomi 17 likely to launch in India with global rollout in Jan 2026: Report

One of the smartphones from the Xiaomi 17 series may launch globally in January 2026, with India likely to receive the device around same time. The global model is expected to mirror the China variant

Xiaomi 17 series
Xiaomi 17 series (Image)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 3:28 PM IST
Xiaomi is reportedly preparing to launch one of its 17 series smartphone model globally in January, 2026. As reported by GSMArena, a Xiaomi device with the model number 25113PN0EC has appeared on Geekbench and is expected to be the global Xiaomi 17 variant. The smartphone is also said to arrive in India around the same time. The Xiaomi 17 series was originally unveiled in China in September; the global variant is expected to have similar specifications. Here is what we can expect:

Xiaomi 17: What to expect

According to the report, the phone is listed on the benchmarking website with Android 16 and 12GB of RAM. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
 
The Xiaomi 17 in China sports a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,656 x 1,220 pixels and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the smartphone includes a Leica-supported triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary Light Fusion 950 sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. At the front, it features a 50MP selfie camera.
 
The Xiaomi 17 ships with Android 16 based on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3.0 interface. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.
 
According to a Hindustan Times report, the Xiaomi 17 Pro could launch alongside the Xiaomi 17.  
 
Xiaomi had previously limited the Pro variant of the Xiaomi 15 series to China, and it may repeat the same approach this year.
 
The report also noted that the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra are currently being tested in India. Based on this information, Xiaomi does not seem to be preparing Pro or Pro Max versions for global markets at the moment, which aligns with the company’s pattern of keeping some models exclusive to China. 
 
Xiaomi 17: Expected specifications (based on China variant)
  • Display: 6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 1.5K, 1–120Hz, 12-bit, 3,500 nits
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto (2.6x)
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh; 100W wired, 50W wireless, 22.5W reverse
  • OS: HyperOS 3
  • Protection: IP68
 

Topics :XiaomiTech NewsgadgetsXiaomi 5G smartphone

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

