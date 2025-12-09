Xiaomi 17 likely to launch in India with global rollout in Jan 2026: Report

According to the report, the phone is listed on the benchmarking website with Android 16 and 12GB of RAM. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The Xiaomi 17 in China sports a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,656 x 1,220 pixels and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the smartphone includes a Leica-supported triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary Light Fusion 950 sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. At the front, it features a 50MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 17 ships with Android 16 based on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3.0 interface. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.