Apple releases iOS 18.5 dev beta days after iOS 18.4 update: What's new

Following the release of iOS 18.4 for compatible iPhones earlier this week, Apple has now started the beta testing for its next update. iOS 18.5 developer beta 1 is now being rolled out to iPhone users who have signed up for Apple’s developer beta programme. The latest beta introduces user interface (UI) changes in settings and the Mail app, along with bug fixes and performance improvements.

iOS 18.5 developer beta 1: What’s new

Changes in Mail app

According to a report by MacRumors, the three-dot menu in the Mail app now includes:

A switch to turn Contact Photos on or off.

An option to turn off “Group by Sender” directly from the menu.

Previously, these settings could only be found in the Mail section of the Settings app. The new update makes them easier to reach within the app itself.

New AppleCare management option

Apple has added a new AppleCare section within Apple Account settings. Users can now:

See their AppleCare coverage details.

Renew their AppleCare plans with the new “Manage Plan” option.

These changes appear when users tap on a device from their list in the Apple Account menu within the Settings app.

Bug fixes