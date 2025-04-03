Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 3, get free skins and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled a new collection of redeem codes for today, giving players a chance to claim various exclusive in-game rewards for free. These codes unlock items such as weapon skins, diamonds, character outfits, and other valuable content aimed at making gameplay better.

These limited-time codes provide a chance to secure premium content without spending real money. To make the most of this offer, players can refer to the list of active codes below, along with a simple step-by-step guide on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for April 3, 2025 are:

FFSKTX2QF2N5

NPTF2FWXPLV7

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFRPXQ3KMGT9

FVTXQ5KMFLPZ

FFNFSXTPQML2

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

FFNRWTXPFKQ8

FFNGYZPPKNLX7

FFYNCXG2FNT4

FPUSG9XQTLMY

RDNAFV7KXTQ4

FF6WXQ9STKY3

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

After a redeem code is successfully used, the rewards tied to it are automatically sent to the player’s in-game mailbox, while items like gold and diamonds are added instantly to their account balance.

Among the rewards are exclusive items such as Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other limited-edition collectibles that improve both gameplay and character customisation.

However, these rewards are given on a first-come, first-served basis, with only the first 500 players each day able to claim them. Moreover, each code remains active for just 12 hours, making it vital for players to redeem them as soon as possible to secure the benefits.