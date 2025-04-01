iOS 18.4: How to enable Apple Intelligence on eligible iPhones in India

With the release of iOS 18.4, Apple has introduced its Intelligence features to eligible iPhones in India. These include AI-powered Writing Tools, the Image Playground tool for image generation, the ability to create custom emojis with Genmoji, Visual Intelligence, and an enhanced Siri interface.
Initially, Apple rolled out these AI-powered features in select regions with limited language support. However, the latest update expands language compatibility, including localised English (India). This allows users in India with an eligible iPhone model to access these advanced capabilities.
Here is how you can enable Apple Intelligence on your iPhone:
iOS 18.4: How to update and enable Apple Intelligence
- Go to Settings.
- Tap on General and navigate to the Software Update section.
- If the iOS 18.4 update is available, your iPhone will display the option to Download and Install. Tap on it to begin the process.
- Once the download is complete, you will have the option to update immediately, install later, or select “Remind Me Later.”
- Tap on Install to update immediately or choose another option according to your preference.
- If prompted, enter your passcode to proceed.
- Once your iPhone is updated, go to Settings and tap on “Apple Intelligence & Siri” option.
- Make sure that the toggle against “Apple Intelligence” is enabled.
The Apple Intelligence toggle is usually enabled by default after upgrading to iOS 18.4, and you will be notified that the features are now available on your device. You can tap on the notification to review all the new intelligence features. It will also prompt you to select the types of notifications Apple Intelligence should summarise, with the option to disable the feature if preferred.
Some Apple Intelligence features, such as Image Playground, require additional content downloads. When you open the Image Playground app for the first time, the required content will download automatically, after which the image generation tool will be accessible.
Also Read
Apple Intelligence: Eligible iPhones
The iOS 18.4 update is available on all iPhones that support iOS 18. However, Apple Intelligence features are only supported on the following models:
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple Intelligence: Features available in India
- Writing Tools: Integrated across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, these tools help users rewrite, proofread, and summarise text in apps like Mail, Messages, and Notes. Users can adjust tone, check grammar, and generate summaries.
- Clean Up in Photos: Allows users to remove unwanted objects or people from photos while preserving image authenticity.
- Smart Search in Photos: Enables searches for specific moments in photos and videos using natural language descriptions, like “Maya dancing in a red dress.”
- Memories in Photos: Helps users create memory movies by selecting and arranging photos and videos based on a text description, automatically adding a storyline.
- Image Playground: An image creation tool available as a standalone app and integrated into Messages, Freeform, and Keynote. Users can generate themed images using styles such as Animation, Illustration, and Sketch.
- Genmoji: Allows users to generate unique emojis by typing descriptions. Personalised Genmoji can also be created based on photos of friends and family.
- Image Wand in Notes: Transforms rough sketches into polished images or generates images based on surrounding text, enhancing note-taking.
- Priority Messages in Mail: Highlights critical emails at the top of the inbox, such as boarding passes and urgent invitations. Users can also view email summaries without opening messages.
- Priority Notifications: Summarises long notifications and prioritises time-sensitive alerts like urgent meeting invites.
- Audio Transcription and Summarisation: The Notes and Phone apps can now record, transcribe, and summarise audio and phone calls automatically for easy reference.
- Smarter Siri: Features a more natural, conversational interface, allows seamless switching between voice and text input, and can provide answers about Apple device settings and features.
- Visual Intelligence: Helps users identify objects, translate text, and create calendar events from posters or flyers. It also enables visual searches via Google Search or ChatGPT.
- ChatGPT Integration: Siri and Writing Tools can now access ChatGPT for advanced responses and image generation, with users retaining full control over data sharing.