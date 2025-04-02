Tech Wrap April 2: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Nintendo Direct, Google Gemini

Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola is set to introduce the Edge 60 Fusion today at 12 PM. Instead of holding a dedicated launch event, the company will unveil the device via Flipkart. Prior to the official release, Motorola has already shared significant details regarding the smartphone, including its processor, display, and camera specifications.

Nintendo is hosting its Direct event this evening, where the gaming giant is expected to provide insights into the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. While details of the next-generation gaming console are anticipated today, its official launch is likely to happen at a later date.

Google has introduced Gemini Live, a new feature under Project Astra, for Android smartphones with a Gemini Advanced subscription. This functionality allows users to share their device's screen or camera feed in real-time with the AI assistant, enhancing conversations through visual input.

Also Read

Realme has officially confirmed the launch of its Narzo 80x 5G and Narzo 80 Pro 5G smartphones in India on April 9. According to the company, the Narzo 80x will be priced below ₹13,000, while the Narzo 80 Pro will remain under ₹20,000. Additionally, key specifications, including processor details, have already been disclosed ahead of the launch.

Google Messages is reportedly working on an update aimed at improving group chat functionality. According to a report from 9To5Google, one of the notable additions expected is the ability to “join this group with this unique link or QR code,” simplifying the process of adding new participants to conversations.

Vivo has officially provided a first look at its upcoming X200s smartphone. The device showcases a design that closely resembles the previously introduced X200 and X200 Pro models, featuring a circular camera module and flat-edged sides. The company had earlier confirmed that the X200s would be launching this month, alongside the X200 Ultra, in its home market.

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to unveil a compact flagship smartphone this month. As per a report by 9To5Google, the company released a video on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, confirming that the OnePlus 13T is set to debut “this month.” It is believed to be the long-rumored OnePlus 13 “Mini,” a device whose details have surfaced online in the past.

Samsung is reportedly exploring the use of new battery technology for its wearable devices, including the Galaxy Watch and Ring. According to a report from 9To5Google, the South Korean electronics company plans to enhance "energy density" in its upcoming wearables this year, leading to improved battery performance.

Leaked images of Google’s next-generation foldable smartphone, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, have surfaced online, indicating that its design will closely resemble its predecessor. According to a report by Android Headlines, the updates to the device are expected to be subtle, with most improvements likely focused on software rather than hardware changes.

Motorola has introduced the Edge 60 Fusion in India, targeting consumers seeking a mid-range smartphone. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and equipped with a 50MP primary camera, the device maintains a design similar to its predecessors, with some refinements. A detailed review will soon determine whether the device offers good value for money—stay tuned for more insights.

Over three dozen tech startups in India, collectively valued at $100 billion, are anticipated to go public by 2027. This wave of IPOs is expected to signal a resurgence in stock market listings, according to a top advisor to the country’s internet-based businesses.