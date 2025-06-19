Apple releases iOS 18.6 beta, likely final update before iOS 26: What's new
Apple has rolled out the first beta of iOS 18.6, likely the final update in the iOS 18 cycle before iOS 26 lands later this year with major design and AI featuresHarsh Shivam New Delhi
Apple has released the first developer and public beta versions of iOS 18.6, just days after previewing iOS 26 at its WWDC 2025 event. This suggests that iOS 18.6 will likely serve as the final major software update under the iOS 18 cycle before the transition to iOS 26 begins with the launch of the iPhone 17 series later this year.
Unlike iOS 26, the iOS 18.6 update is focused on performance improvements and bug fixes. No major new features are expected when the stable release arrives, likely in July.
Meanwhile, Apple has already seeded the first developer beta of iOS 26, with a public beta expected next month.
iOS 26: What is new
iOS 26 brings a sweeping visual overhaul with the introduction of Apple’s new Liquid Glass design language. This includes translucent UI layers, fluid animations, redesigned app icons, and more personalisation across the Home and Lock Screens.
Key apps like Safari, Camera, and Photos receive cleaner layouts and better content navigation.
In addition to visual changes, Apple is doubling down on AI-powered capabilities under its Apple Intelligence suite. Core features include live translations across apps, intelligent on-screen content suggestions, context-aware actions, Genmoji creation, and image generation. Users will also see support for ChatGPT and tools like order tracking summaries inside Mail.
Apple’s stock apps are getting redesigned too. The Phone app now unifies Recents, Favourites, and Voicemails into a single view, and introduces features like Call Screening and Hold Assist. Messages gains sender screening, typing indicators in group chats, support for polls, and Apple Cash integration directly in conversations.
The update also introduces a brand-new Apple Games app, acting as a central hub for gaming progress, new game discovery, and Apple Arcade access.
CarPlay enhancements include compact call displays, pinned chats, widget support, and Live Activities—especially within the upgraded CarPlay Ultra experience.
Other app upgrades include lyrics translation and AutoMix in Apple Music, encrypted location history in Apple Maps, and real-time travel updates in Apple Wallet. Accessibility additions include an expanded reader, Braille support, and updates to Live Listen and Personal Voice.
iOS 26: Eligible iPhone models
iOS 26 will support all iPhones from the iPhone 11 series onward. However, Apple Intelligence features will only be available on iPhones with the A17 chip or newer—namely the iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, and the upcoming iPhone 16 line-up.
Here is a list of all eligible iPhone models:
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11
