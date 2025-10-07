HMD launches Touch 4G 'Hybrid Phone' in India at Rs 3,999: What it offers

HMD Global has launched HMD Touch 4G in India, calling it a “Hybrid Phone.” According to the company, this device offers the benefits of a smartphone experience at a price of a feature phone. It lets users message and video call using the Express Chat platform and also lets users access a suite of cloud-based apps for checking cricket scores, news, weather updates and several games like Tetris and Sudoku.
HMD Touch 4G: Price and availability
- Price: Rs 3,999
The new HMD Touch 4G phone is now available for purchase in India on HMD’s official website, select ecommerce platforms and retail outlets.
HMD Touch 4G: What is it
HMD calls its Touch 4G phone a “Hybrid Phone.” This essentially means that it allows users to access some key benefits of a smartphone while maintaining the simplicity of a feature phone. For example, it comes pre-loaded with the Express Chat app which lets users chat, send voice notes and make video calls with other Express Chat users on Android and iOS.
Besides, the phone lets users access a few select apps through cloud-hosted browser shortcuts. This includes apps for checking cricket score, reading news, checking weather forecasts, and more. It also supports HTML5 games like Tetris and Sudoku.
Other key features include support for Bluetooth sharing, Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi hotspot functionality, wired and wireless FM radio support, a call recording function, MP3 playback and more.
HMD Touch 4G: Specifications
On the hardware front, the HMD Touch 4G phone features a 3.2-inch touch display panel. It packs a 1,950mAh battery that supports USB Type-C charging. Additionally, the device features a 2MP rear camera and a VGA front camera which can be used during video calls as well as recording. The HMD Touch 4G also gets a dedicated ICE (In case of Emergency) button which provides quick access to emergency calls and Express Chat with three clicks or a long press.
Here are the full specifications:
- Display: 3.2-inch touch screen, QVGA resolution
- CPU: Unisoc T127
- Storage: 128MB (microSD support for up to 32GB)
- RAM: 64MB
- Rear Camera: 2MP with LED flash
- Front camera: 0.3MP
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, GPS, 4G LTE
- Ports: 3.5mm jack, USB-C
- Battery: 1950mAh
- Other: Volume keys, Power key, Quick call button, microphone, speaker
- Protection: IP52