OxygenOS 16 set to debut on October 16: Check eligible OnePlus devices

Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 will launch on October 16, confirmed by OnePlus India on October 6. The India entity of China's smartphone brand announced it on X (formerly Twitter) with an image titled “Intelligently Yours”, also revealing the new “OnePlus AI” branding that highlights AI’s key role in the update.

According to a report by 9To5Google, there is a list of devices that are likely to receive the update based on the company’s past rollout timelines and update commitments. The report also mentioned a few models that are almost certainly eligible based on their launch dates, including the OnePlus Pad 3 and OnePlus 13S.

In past years, OnePlus and its sister brands like Realme have often synchronised their updates with OPPO’s ColorOS releases. With OxygenOS 16 arriving just a day after OPPO’s Developer Conference 2025 (ODC), this alignment seems to be continuing this year as well. OxygenOS 16: Expected eligible devices Smartphones OnePlus 13

OnePlus13R

OnePlus 13T

OnePlus 13S

OnePlus Open

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord CE5

OnePlus Nord CE4

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite Tablets OnePlus Pad 3

OnePlus Pad Lite

OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad ALSO READ: OpenAI DevDay: ChatGPT gets mini apps, fictional characters coming to Sora

OxygenOS 16: What to expect OnePlus has confirmed that the new AI hub called Mind Space will have Google’s AI assistant Gemini integration. As described in our previous report, users will be able to give prompts to the Gemini AI assistant while referencing content stored within Mind Space. In a shared example, a user asks Gemini to plan a five-day trip to Paris using content saved in Mind Space. ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17 review: The upgrade that finally made me ditch my iPhone 13 Mind Space, which debuted on the OnePlus 13S, acts as the central hub for the OnePlus AI Plus Mind suite. It lets users store details such as event schedules, tickets, and reservations by pressing the Plus Key or using a three-finger swipe gesture. Once saved, the AI automatically organizes and analyses the content in Mind Space, extracting useful details, for example, detecting a date in an image and adding it directly to the calendar.