Asus ROG Xbox Ally series available for pre-orders, price starts at ₹69,900

Asus ROG Xbox Ally series available for pre-orders, price starts at ₹69,900

Pre-orders for ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X are now live in India, with prices starting at Rs 69,990 for Ally and Rs 1,14,990 for Ally X

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwanese consumer electronics maker ASUS has begun taking pre-orders for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handheld gaming consoles. The company has also revealed the prices for the consoles in India. Powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 Series processors, these handhelds will be available for purchase starting October 16. The company has also announced limited-time rewards for consumers who pre-order the devices. Here are the pricing and offer details for the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X.

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X: Price and availability

  • ROG Xbox Ally X: Rs 1,14,990 onwards
  • ROG Xbox Ally: Rs 69,990 onwards
Both devices will be available for purchase starting October 16, with pre-orders being live already. Customers will be able to purchase them from the following channels:
 
  • Online: ASUS eShop, Amazon, Vijay Sales
  • Offline: ASUS/ROG exclusive stores, ASUS Hybrid Store, Vijay Sales, and select retail stores

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X: Pre-order benefits, how to claim

ASUS has announced that customers who pre-order Ally X by paying Rs 499 or Ally by paying Rs 1,499, within a limited period offer, will get access to: 

  • Xbox Gamepass Ultimate, valid for one year
  • ROG Slash Sling Bag
To claim these benefits:
  • Customers need to pre-order their ROG Xbox Ally or ROG Xbox Ally X from the aforementioned authorised platforms between October 7 and October 16’s late evening.
  • After pre-ordering, they need to visit the ASUS website to generate their coupon code within the same period of time as stated above.
  • Follow the required steps to receive an exclusive coupon code on registered email ID.
  • Once their ROG Xbox Ally or ROG Xbox Ally X is delivered, they will have to visit ASUS’ promo website and redeem their benefits within 20 days of purchase.

ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X: Key features

According to ASUS’ website, the ROG Xbox Ally X delivers up to a 30 per cent performance increase when compared to the ROG Ally when playing games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Doom: The Dark Ages. Meanwhile, the ROG Xbox Ally is said to achieve up to a 20 per cent boost over the ROG Ally when running games like Forza Horizon 5, and Gears of War: Reloaded. Below are some of the other notable features of these upcoming handhelds.
  • Xbox full-screen mode: Designed specifically for handheld gaming, this mode limits background tasks to maximise performance.
  • Dedicated Xbox button: Provides an enhanced Game Bar overlay for quick access to games, system settings, and social features.
  • Unified gaming library: Brings together all Xbox, Game Pass, and third-party PC titles into a single, organised hub.
  • Multiple play modes: Lets users switch between native gameplay, Xbox Cloud Gaming (where available), and Xbox Remote Play.
  • Handheld Compatibility Program: Labels games as Handheld Optimised or Mostly Compatible for smoother performance without manual configuration and includes a Windows Performance Fit indicator.
  • Upcoming AI and performance tools:
    • Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR): Upscales games to higher resolutions while improving frame rates.
    • AI highlight reels: Automatically captures key in-game moments for easy sharing.
    • Advanced shader delivery: Preloads game shaders to reduce first-launch stutters and optimise battery efficiency.

ROG Xbox Ally X: Specifications

  • Operating system: Windows 11 Home 
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme
  • RAM: 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 
  • Storage: 1TB M.2 2280 SSD 
  • Display: 7-inch FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium (Variable Refresh Rate), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus plus DXC Anti-Reflection 
  • IO Ports: 1x USB4 Type-C (Thunderbolt 4 compatible), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, UHS-II microSD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack 
  • Connectivity: WiFi 6E (2x2) + Bluetooth 5.4 
  • Dimension: 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7 mm 
  • Weight: 715g 
  • Battery: 80Wh 
  • Charging: ROG Xbox Ally X 65W charger stand
  • Comfort and input: Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort, complete with impulse triggers for enhanced control. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Centre button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analogue sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU

ROG Xbox Ally: Specifications

  • Operating system: Windows 11 Home 
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen Z2 A 
  • RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5-6400 
  • Storage: 512 GB M.2 2280 SSD
  • Display: 7-inch FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium (Variable Refresh Rate), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus plus DXC Anti-Reflection
  • IO Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, UHS-II microSD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Connectivity: WiFi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4 
  • Dimension: 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7 mm 
  • Weight: 670g 
  • Battery: 60Wh 
  • Charging: ROG Xbox Ally 65W charger stand 
  • Comfort and input: Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R Hall Effect analogue triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Centre button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analogue sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU

Topics : Asus Xbox gaming consoles Gaming

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

