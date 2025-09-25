Apple releases iOS 26.1 public beta 1: Check new features, how to install

Apple has rolled out the first public beta of iOS 26.1, giving non-developers the chance to try out features from the developer beta released earlier this week. The update introduces interface refinements, fresh functionality, and expands Apple Intelligence support, including Live Translation for AirPods. iOS 26.1 public beta 1 can now be installed on compatible iPhone models.

iOS 26.1 public beta 1: What is new

Expanded Apple Intelligence languages

Apple has broadened the language capabilities of its Apple Intelligence features. The Live Translation tool on AirPods now supports additional languages such as Chinese (Mandarin, simplified and traditional), Italian, Japanese, and Korean. These add to the previously supported English (US/UK), French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain).

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 series 'Scratchgate' controversy: Here is what Apple said on it Beyond translation, Apple Intelligence is also being enabled in more regions with support for eight extra languages: Chinese (traditional), Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese. New gesture for Apple Music ALSO READ: Apple releases iOS 26.1 developer beta: What's new and how to update The Music app gains a new playback shortcut. Users can now swipe left or right on the MiniPlayer to skip backward or forward between tracks, offering quicker access to playback controls. UI changes The beta update introduces subtle design tweaks across several apps:

Calendar: Events now appear with full-width colored highlights in List view for better visibility.

Photos: Videos gain an upgraded playback scrubber for more precise navigation.

Phone: The keypad adopts the Liquid Glass look, first introduced with iOS 26. Third-party AI integration in Image Playground Apple first integrated ChatGPT styles into Image Playground with iOS 26 through its expanded partnership with OpenAI. In this new beta, code references discovered by 9to5Mac suggest Apple may be preparing to support additional third-party image-generation tools. One possible candidate is Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, also known as “Nano Banana.” Integration of non-apple watches Hints of a new interoperability feature have also surfaced. As reported by The Verge, iOS 26.1 beta contains references to a “notification forwarding” capability, which could allow iPhone alerts to appear on third-party smartwatches and accessories — expanding utility beyond Apple Watch.