Google Pixel Buds 2a review: Nearly Pro for less, but with minor trade-offs

Google’s new Pixel Buds 2a arrive as the most affordable entry into the Pixel audio ecosystem, and after spending time with them, it’s clear they aren’t meant to be a stripped-down version of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 . In fact, after daily-driving the Buds Pro 2 for over a year, I expected a significant downgrade when switching to the Buds 2a. Surprisingly, that hasn’t been the case.

At Rs 12,999, the Buds 2a brings the familiar Pixel Buds design, ANC, transparency mode, and deep Android integration, but at a price that makes them accessible to far more people. They also deliver a few unexpected wins that even the Pro model didn’t manage.

Here’s my review, broken down into what I liked and what could’ve been better. What I liked Comfortable design with the familiar Pixel Buds DNA The Pixel Buds 2a retain Google’s classic rounded shape and stabilising fin, and the fit is excellent. For small or sensitive ears, this design remains one of the most comfortable options, and the twist-to-fit mechanism adds versatility: a loose fit for casual listening, or a quick twist for a more secure seal. The case is also slightly smaller and sleeker than the Pixel Buds Pro 2’s, making it easier to carry in a pocket, and the overall weight is lighter as well.

ANC and transparency mode at this price is impressive ANC performance is very close to the Pixel Buds Pro 2, and the transparency mode, while not quite as natural as the Pro model, is still one of the cleanest and most usable at this price point. Compared to the Nothing Ear (2024) , which cost about the same as the Pixel Buds 2a, transparency feels more natural and the sound signature leans less artificial. Audio quality is closer to the Pro model ALSO READ: Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 keyboard launched: Price, features The sound on the Buds 2a is slightly less full than the Buds Pro 2, but clarity remains intact. The overall signature is natural with clean mids, and more balanced than many earbuds in this price bracket, including the Nothing Ear. Codec support is basic (SBC + AAC), but for anyone using Spotify, YouTube Music, or Amazon Music, the difference from the Pro model is minimal.

Call quality is noticeably better than the Pixel Buds Pro 2 This was one of the biggest surprises. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 struggled in crowded environments, but the Buds 2a perform far more consistently. Even without a stem-based design, the clarity during calls, especially outdoors, is significantly better. Pixel-first features These are easily the best buds for a Pixel user at this price range. Core features include: Bluetooth Multipoint

Audio Switch across devices

Direct Gemini integration (including Gemini Live)

Custom EQ in the app

Find My Device support Integration feels deeper and cleaner than what you’d get on Nothing Ear or Samsung Galaxy Buds when paired with a non-Nothing and non-Samsung phones, respectively. However, audio customisation is limited compared to rivals like Nothing Ear or Sennheiser’s Accentum earbuds.

What could have been better No wireless charging Not a major omission at this price, but worth noting. You’ll rely on USB-C, although the case lasts long enough that you won’t need to charge frequently. No swipe volume controls Volume swipe gestures, available on the Pixel Buds Pro 2, are missing here. Personally, I didn’t end up missing them, but for users who frequently adjust volume directly from the buds, this could matter. Limited codec support Only SBC and AAC are supported. No LC3, LHDC, or lossless options. This won’t impact everyday listening but does limit flexibility compared to rivals.

ANC has a quirk in the high frequencies ANC works well for general noise, but sharper high-frequency sounds (keys, cutlery, paper tearing) seep through more often than expected. Not a deal-breaker, but noticeable. Spatial Audio limitations Spatial Audio works only with Google Pixel smartphones. I tested the Buds 2a with flagship Android devices from other brands such as OnePlus, but the Spatial Audio toggle simply wouldn’t appear. The ecosystem restriction feels unnecessarily limiting. No speaker in the case Since the case doesn’t have a speaker, it can’t beep when lost. Google mitigates this by letting the buds themselves play a sound, but if the empty case goes missing, there’s no workaround.

Verdict The Google Pixel Buds 2a deliver far more than their price suggests, and what surprised me most is how little I missed from the Pixel Buds Pro 2. They offer a comfortable fit, solid ANC, natural transparency, useful Pixel-exclusive features, and microphone performance that genuinely outperforms the Pro model. Yes, features like wireless charging, swipe gestures, broader codec support, and universal Spatial Audio would’ve made them even better, but their absence never felt like deal-breakers in everyday use. And compared with rivals like Nothing Ear, the Buds 2a offer a more cohesive, Android-friendly experience with cleaner tuning and far better call performance.