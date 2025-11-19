Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Soon, you can use multiple WhatsApp accounts on same iPhone: Details here

WhatsApp is said to be testing multi-account switching on iOS, with select beta users spotting the feature in the latest TestFlight build

Multi-account support on WhatsApp (Image: WhatsApp)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

WhatsApp has reportedly rolled out a WhatsApp beta build on TestFlight to introduce multi-account support on iPhones. According to a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform’s newest build on TestFlight features multiple account support. For Android users, this feature was released in 2023, and now, after two years, it appears that WhatsApp is going to launch it for iOS users too.
 
For the uninitiated, TestFlight is Apple’s official platform for beta testing apps before their public release on the App Store.
 

Multiple account support on WhatsApp for iOS: What does it mean

WhatsApp might soon bring a way for iPhone users to switch between multiple accounts directly from the app’s settings, removing the need to log out or relaunch the app each time. Each profile will reportedly keep its own chats, notifications and personal settings, allowing quick switching, similar to its functionality on Android. The feature appears to be entering wider testing, as several beta users have reported seeing a new option to add and switch between accounts inside the settings panel.

According to the report, the beta version includes a new “Account List” section in the settings menu or a dedicated shortcut next to the QR code icon. This interface might let users add an additional WhatsApp account without relying on a second phone or the WhatsApp Business app. The additional account can be completely fresh — tied to a phone number that has never been used on WhatsApp — or an existing one that was previously active on another device or in WhatsApp Business.
 
Notably, when the feature is rolled out widely, it is likely to allow up to two accounts to run on the same iPhone.

Meta-verified usernames for unknown contacts

In related news, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new option for iOS users that displays Meta-verified usernames when they look up an unfamiliar phone number. This update follows earlier reports that WhatsApp is exploring support for usernames in addition to phone numbers, and the latest change appears to extend that effort with a stronger focus on user safety and account verification.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

