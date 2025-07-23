Apple releases iOS 26 developer beta 4 with improved liquid glass interface

Apple has released the fourth developer beta of iOS 26, giving a clearer picture of what iPhone users can expect when the public beta rolls out. The iPhone maker is expected to roll out the public beta later this week. According to a report by TechCrunch, this version doesn’t bring radical changes, but it refines the user experience across visuals, AI features, and app behaviour.

iOS 26 developer beta 4: What’s new

AI-powered notification summaries make a return

According to 9To5Mac, Apple has reintroduced AI-generated notification summaries in iOS 26 developer beta 4, especially for news content. The feature, which had been pulled earlier this year after misreporting a headline, is now back with a few safety nets.

This time around, Apple has added a clear disclaimer in the setup screen, warning users that AI summarisation may alter the meaning of original headlines, as reported by TechCrunch. Refined Liquid Glass design Apple's Liquid Glass redesign, introduced earlier this year at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), continues to evolve. In beta 3, some of the transparency effects were pulled back, but beta 4 reportedly brings them back. Apps like Photos, Apple Music, Weather, and the App Store now feature slightly more fluid visuals with refined transparency. As per 9To5Mac, the Notification Center also gets a subtle update — introducing a dynamic tint that changes as users scroll, enhancing the overall sense of depth in the UI.