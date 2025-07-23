Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple releases iOS 26 developer beta 4 with improved liquid glass interface

Apple releases iOS 26 developer beta 4 with improved liquid glass interface

iOS 26 developer beta 4 returns AI summaries with disclaimers, improves the Liquid Glass effect, and adds welcome screens. Apple is also expected to rollout iOS 26 first public beta release this week

Apple iOS 26
Apple iOS 26
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Apple has released the fourth developer beta of iOS 26, giving a clearer picture of what iPhone users can expect when the public beta rolls out. The iPhone maker is expected to roll out the public beta later this week. According to a report by TechCrunch, this version doesn’t bring radical changes, but it refines the user experience across visuals, AI features, and app behaviour.

iOS 26 developer beta 4: What’s new

AI-powered notification summaries make a return

According to 9To5Mac, Apple has reintroduced AI-generated notification summaries in iOS 26 developer beta 4, especially for news content. The feature, which had been pulled earlier this year after misreporting a headline, is now back with a few safety nets.
 
This time around, Apple has added a clear disclaimer in the setup screen, warning users that AI summarisation may alter the meaning of original headlines, as reported by TechCrunch.

Refined Liquid Glass design

Apple’s Liquid Glass redesign, introduced earlier this year at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), continues to evolve. In beta 3, some of the transparency effects were pulled back, but beta 4 reportedly brings them back.
 
Apps like Photos, Apple Music, Weather, and the App Store now feature slightly more fluid visuals with refined transparency. As per 9To5Mac, the Notification Center also gets a subtle update — introducing a dynamic tint that changes as users scroll, enhancing the overall sense of depth in the UI. 

New setup screens for key features

Users updating to iOS 26 beta 4 are greeted with a new “Welcome” splash screen, followed by introductory screens for various features. These include guided walk-throughs for Siri’s new capabilities, AI notification settings, and the updated Camera app, helping users get familiar with what’s new right from the start, reported TechCrunch.
 
Additionally, the updated software also introduces a dynamic wallpaper that shifts colours, along with new wallpaper options for CarPlay.

Public beta on the way

While this release is currently limited to registered developers, the iOS 26 public beta is expected to go live later this week. Public betas are typically more stable and give regular users a chance to test upcoming features before the full release rolls out in the coming months.

Topics: Apple Apple iOS iPhone

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

