X slashes subscription prices in India, Basic plan now at Rs 170 per month

X (formerly Twitter) slashes prices for Basic, Premium, and Premium Plus subscriptions in India, with revised rates live across web and mobile platforms for both new and existing users

x, Twitter
x, Twitter(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:14 PM IST
Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) has revised its subscription pricing in India, significantly reducing the cost of all three paid tiers: Basic, Premium, and Premium Plus. The changes, effective across web and mobile platforms, apply to both new and existing subscribers. Depending on the tier and platform, the revised rates are up to 48 per cent lower than earlier.

Basic plan

The cost of the Basic plan has dropped from Rs 243.75 to Rs 170 per month, while the annual plan now costs Rs 1,700, down from Rs 2,590.48 – a 34 per cent cut.
 
This plan includes:
  • Ability to edit posts
  • Option to write longer content
  • Background video playback
  • Media downloads
However, it does not offer:
  • Verification checkmark
  • Access to Grok AI
  • Creator Hub tools such as monetisation, Media Studio, or Analytics

Premium plan

The Premium tier now costs Rs 470 per month on mobile (down from Rs 900), and Rs 427 via the web (down from Rs 650). The price difference reflects commissions charged by app stores. 
 
Premium users receive:
  • Verification badge
  • Reduced ads (shown to the user and their followers)
  • Boosted visibility in replies
  • Support for longer posts and post-editing
  • Background video playback and downloads
  • Most Creator Hub tools (except the “Write Article” feature)

Premium Plus

The Premium Plus plan, which offers the most comprehensive access, has also seen a price reduction.
  • Web: Rs 2,570 per month (down from Rs 3,470)
  • Mobile: Rs 4,999 per month (down from Rs 5,100)
 
This tier includes:
  • Ad-free feed
  • Access to Grok 4, X’s AI chatbot
  • All Creator Hub features
  • Full suite of customisation tools
  • Support for long-form publishing

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

