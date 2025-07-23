X slashes subscription prices in India, Basic plan now at Rs 170 per month

Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) has revised its subscription pricing in India, significantly reducing the cost of all three paid tiers: Basic, Premium, and Premium Plus. The changes, effective across web and mobile platforms, apply to both new and existing subscribers. Depending on the tier and platform, the revised rates are up to 48 per cent lower than earlier.

Basic plan

The cost of the Basic plan has dropped from Rs 243.75 to Rs 170 per month, while the annual plan now costs Rs 1,700, down from Rs 2,590.48 – a 34 per cent cut.

This plan includes:

Ability to edit posts

Option to write longer content

Background video playback

Media downloads

However, it does not offer:

Verification checkmark

Access to Grok AI

Creator Hub tools such as monetisation, Media Studio, or Analytics Premium plan ALSO READ: Krafton offers exclusive in-game rewards in BGMI with these redeem codes The Premium tier now costs Rs 470 per month on mobile (down from Rs 900), and Rs 427 via the web (down from Rs 650). The price difference reflects commissions charged by app stores. Premium users receive: Verification badge

Reduced ads (shown to the user and their followers)

Boosted visibility in replies

Support for longer posts and post-editing

Background video playback and downloads

Most Creator Hub tools (except the “Write Article” feature) Premium Plus The Premium Plus plan, which offers the most comprehensive access, has also seen a price reduction.