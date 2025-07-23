X slashes subscription prices in India, Basic plan now at Rs 170 per month

Basic plan
- Ability to edit posts
- Option to write longer content
- Background video playback
- Media downloads
- Verification checkmark
- Access to Grok AI
- Creator Hub tools such as monetisation, Media Studio, or Analytics
Premium plan
- Verification badge
- Reduced ads (shown to the user and their followers)
- Boosted visibility in replies
- Support for longer posts and post-editing
- Background video playback and downloads
- Most Creator Hub tools (except the “Write Article” feature)
Premium Plus
- Web: Rs 2,570 per month (down from Rs 3,470)
- Mobile: Rs 4,999 per month (down from Rs 5,100)
- Ad-free feed
- Access to Grok 4, X’s AI chatbot
- All Creator Hub features
- Full suite of customisation tools
- Support for long-form publishing
