Krafton offers exclusive in-game rewards in BGMI with these redeem codes

BGMI official redeem codes released on July 23:
- DKZBZR4JN8MW88MX
- DKZCZM7MQ9D44MG3
- DKZDZ7TF5FPWK6E6
- DKZEZH6FNFG5MP9M
- DKZFZV4WAPB8GDXX
- DKZGZBKGP7FCHQGM
- DKZHZNET6S7BTKBU
- DKZIZFNSWHA7NK5X
- DKZJZE4SQVX88AXB
- DKZKZJ8RXGTV37RH
- DKZLZ73HUPXAGNK9
- DKZMZ9BADJNW5TJR
- DKZNZHPKNGN86U9S
- DKZOZERBWPK44P6H
- DKZPZW9K8A8C8FKD
- DKZQZQ73S8NBBF8C
- DKZRZTDFF3QJAF8C
- DKZVZU56HJ5B3N8S
- DKZTZ9KEQRBQ6FUH
- DKZUZX8KM9UGBDHD
- DKZBAZXF9VDBNR7P
- DKZBBZJUS49HHXK3
- DKZBCZXRNNAKQNTU
- DKZBDZJ8HG6AX5AW
- DKZBEZK7W5WNEUVQ
- DKZBFZP4NMVDE9PR
- DKZBGZURW3KXFDWF
- DKZBHZMG95GE7X84
- DKZBIZSWK783E5C4
- DKZBJZQ6S3DCRXP7
- DKZBKZUNGQ54JAA6
- DKZBLZMHCC8BEJBS
- DKZBMZM4SPDG3TW9
- DKZBNZSPQ4AHEXMR
- DKZBOZ8WQT9Q865Q
- DKZBPZASBDH7TT9N
- DKZBQZ3P4A3BR8CE
- DKZBRZRM4QVTKWUE
- DKZBVZRHCB4FVG7E
- DKZBTZNM8GSXTJU3
- DKZBUZX85KWPHK64
- DKZCAZWVB4GDAA7G
- DKZCBZWU5HKDM75U
- DKZCCZJBUQ5KE66E
- DKZCDZ3BQ6HHVPVR
- DKZCEZHTRWA7HW45
- DKZCFZBAKER4X6FU
- DKZCGZHR45UU3DM4
- DKZCHZ5BXRJP3536
- DKZCIZ48RPHJVDU8
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Visit the official BGMI redemption page on its website.
- Enter your character ID.
- Type in the redemption code.
- Fill in the verification/Captcha code. A confirmation message saying 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear.
- Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each code can be redeemed by only ten users on a first-come, first-served basis.
- A player cannot use the same code more than once.
- Rewards must be claimed from the in-game mailbox within seven days, or they will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem, you’ll see a ‘Code redeemed successfully’ message. Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notification.
- Only one redeem code can be used per account per day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
- Once rewards are sent via in-game mail, they must be collected within 30 days, after which the mail will be deleted.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app