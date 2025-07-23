Home / Technology / Tech News / Krafton offers exclusive in-game rewards in BGMI with these redeem codes

Krafton offers exclusive in-game rewards in BGMI with these redeem codes

Krafton has shared a fresh batch of BGMI redeem codes, valid for single-use by ten players. Claimed rewards will appear in the in-game mailbox and must be collected before they expire

BGMI
BGMI
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Krafton India has rolled out another batch of official redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), following a similar drop on July 22 and 21. With 50 redeem codes released on July 23, there are now 150 official redeem codes that have been rolled out till now. Players can use these codes to unlock various in-game items such as outfits, skins, and weapon upgrades.
 
The redemption window remains open on BGMI’s official website until September 12, 2025. These codes are not supported on any unofficial or third-party platforms.  ALSO READ | Garena Free Fire Max: July 23 redeem codes to win weapon skins and diamonds

BGMI official redeem codes released on July 23:

  • DKZBZR4JN8MW88MX
  • DKZCZM7MQ9D44MG3
  • DKZDZ7TF5FPWK6E6
  • DKZEZH6FNFG5MP9M
  • DKZFZV4WAPB8GDXX
  • DKZGZBKGP7FCHQGM
  • DKZHZNET6S7BTKBU
  • DKZIZFNSWHA7NK5X
  • DKZJZE4SQVX88AXB
  • DKZKZJ8RXGTV37RH
  • DKZLZ73HUPXAGNK9
  • DKZMZ9BADJNW5TJR
  • DKZNZHPKNGN86U9S
  • DKZOZERBWPK44P6H
  • DKZPZW9K8A8C8FKD
  • DKZQZQ73S8NBBF8C
  • DKZRZTDFF3QJAF8C
  • DKZVZU56HJ5B3N8S
  • DKZTZ9KEQRBQ6FUH
  • DKZUZX8KM9UGBDHD
  • DKZBAZXF9VDBNR7P
  • DKZBBZJUS49HHXK3
  • DKZBCZXRNNAKQNTU
  • DKZBDZJ8HG6AX5AW
  • DKZBEZK7W5WNEUVQ
  • DKZBFZP4NMVDE9PR
  • DKZBGZURW3KXFDWF
  • DKZBHZMG95GE7X84
  • DKZBIZSWK783E5C4
  • DKZBJZQ6S3DCRXP7
  • DKZBKZUNGQ54JAA6
  • DKZBLZMHCC8BEJBS
  • DKZBMZM4SPDG3TW9
  • DKZBNZSPQ4AHEXMR
  • DKZBOZ8WQT9Q865Q
  • DKZBPZASBDH7TT9N
  • DKZBQZ3P4A3BR8CE
  • DKZBRZRM4QVTKWUE
  • DKZBVZRHCB4FVG7E
  • DKZBTZNM8GSXTJU3
  • DKZBUZX85KWPHK64
  • DKZCAZWVB4GDAA7G
  • DKZCBZWU5HKDM75U
  • DKZCCZJBUQ5KE66E
  • DKZCDZ3BQ6HHVPVR
  • DKZCEZHTRWA7HW45
  • DKZCFZBAKER4X6FU
  • DKZCGZHR45UU3DM4
  • DKZCHZ5BXRJP3536
  • DKZCIZ48RPHJVDU8

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Visit the official BGMI redemption page on its website.
  • Enter your character ID.
  • Type in the redemption code.
  • Fill in the verification/Captcha code. A confirmation message saying 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear.
  • Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each code can be redeemed by only ten users on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • A player cannot use the same code more than once.
  • Rewards must be claimed from the in-game mailbox within seven days, or they will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem, you’ll see a ‘Code redeemed successfully’ message. Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notification.
  • Only one redeem code can be used per account per day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
  • Once rewards are sent via in-game mail, they must be collected within 30 days, after which the mail will be deleted.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google rolls out Pixel Drop with improved Gemini app experience: What's new

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra receives One UI 8 update: Check new features

Switching to Android: How to move iCloud photos, videos to Google Photos

Google seeks licensing talks with news organisations, following AI rivals

How to move WhatsApp chats, photos from iOS to Android: Step-by-step guide

Topics :online gamesonline gamingGaming

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story