Krafton offers exclusive in-game rewards in BGMI with these redeem codes

Krafton India has rolled out another batch of official redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), following a similar drop on July 22 and 21. With 50 redeem codes released on July 23, there are now 150 official redeem codes that have been rolled out till now. Players can use these codes to unlock various in-game items such as outfits, skins, and weapon upgrades.

ALSO READ | Garena Free Fire Max: July 23 redeem codes to win weapon skins and diamonds The redemption window remains open on BGMI’s official website until September 12, 2025. These codes are not supported on any unofficial or third-party platforms.

BGMI official redeem codes released on July 23: DKZBZR4JN8MW88MX

DKZCZM7MQ9D44MG3

DKZDZ7TF5FPWK6E6

DKZEZH6FNFG5MP9M

DKZFZV4WAPB8GDXX

DKZGZBKGP7FCHQGM

DKZHZNET6S7BTKBU

DKZIZFNSWHA7NK5X

DKZJZE4SQVX88AXB

DKZKZJ8RXGTV37RH

DKZLZ73HUPXAGNK9

DKZMZ9BADJNW5TJR

DKZNZHPKNGN86U9S

DKZOZERBWPK44P6H

DKZPZW9K8A8C8FKD

DKZQZQ73S8NBBF8C

DKZRZTDFF3QJAF8C

DKZVZU56HJ5B3N8S

DKZTZ9KEQRBQ6FUH

DKZUZX8KM9UGBDHD

DKZBAZXF9VDBNR7P

DKZBBZJUS49HHXK3

DKZBCZXRNNAKQNTU

DKZBDZJ8HG6AX5AW

DKZBEZK7W5WNEUVQ

DKZBFZP4NMVDE9PR

DKZBGZURW3KXFDWF

DKZBHZMG95GE7X84

DKZBIZSWK783E5C4

DKZBJZQ6S3DCRXP7

DKZBKZUNGQ54JAA6

DKZBLZMHCC8BEJBS

DKZBMZM4SPDG3TW9

DKZBNZSPQ4AHEXMR

DKZBOZ8WQT9Q865Q

DKZBPZASBDH7TT9N

DKZBQZ3P4A3BR8CE

DKZBRZRM4QVTKWUE

DKZBVZRHCB4FVG7E

DKZBTZNM8GSXTJU3

DKZBUZX85KWPHK64

DKZCAZWVB4GDAA7G

DKZCBZWU5HKDM75U

DKZCCZJBUQ5KE66E

DKZCDZ3BQ6HHVPVR

DKZCEZHTRWA7HW45

DKZCFZBAKER4X6FU

DKZCGZHR45UU3DM4

DKZCHZ5BXRJP3536

DKZCIZ48RPHJVDU8 ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra receives One UI 8 update: Check new features How to redeem BGMI official codes Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards: Visit the official BGMI redemption page on its website.

Enter your character ID.

Type in the redemption code.

Fill in the verification/Captcha code. A confirmation message saying 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear.

Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox. ALSO READ: Google rolls out Pixel Drop with improved Gemini app experience: What's new