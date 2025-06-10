Apple releases macOS Tahoe 26 developer beta: What's new, eligible models

macOS Tahoe 26: Developer beta rollout and eligible models
- MacBook Air M1 or later
- MacBook Pro 16-inch 2019 or later
- MacBook Pro 2020 or later
- MacBook Pro 13-inch 2020 with four Thunderbolt 3 ports (Powered by Intel chip and Apple M series chip)
- iMac 2020 or later
- Mac mini 2020 or later
- Mac Pro 2019 or later
- Mac Studio 2022 and later
macOS Tahoe 26: What is new
- Live Translation in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone calls.
- Smarter Shortcuts, capable of summarising notes, generating content, and automating workflows.
- Image Playground and Genmoji, now with editable expressions, styles, and emojis.
- Reminder intelligence, which scans emails, notes, or web pages to extract action items.
- New Apple Games app
- According to Apple, Safari is faster than Chrome on frequently visited pages and offers extended battery life and better anti-tracking tech.
- Messages adds Polls, group typing indicators, and backgrounds.
- Journal launches on Mac, synced across devices.
- Photos app gets a cleaner design and better organisational tools.
- FaceTime adds fluid controls and Live Translation.
- Notes supports Markdown and phone call transcriptions.
