Apple releases macOS Tahoe 26 developer beta: What's new, eligible models

Here’s a closer look at what’s new in macOS Tahoe 26:

macOS Tahoe 26: Developer beta rollout and eligible models

macOS Tahoe 26 is now available as a developer beta at Apple’s developer website, with a public beta launching next month at beta.apple.com. The final version will roll out later this year as a free update for compatible Macs.

Here is a list of macOS Tahoe 26 compatible devices:

MacBook Air M1 or later

MacBook Pro 16-inch 2019 or later

MacBook Pro 2020 or later

MacBook Pro 13-inch 2020 with four Thunderbolt 3 ports (Powered by Intel chip and Apple M series chip)

iMac 2020 or later

Mac mini 2020 or later

Mac Pro 2019 or later

Mac Studio 2022 and later

While this will be the last major release that will support Intel-based Macs, these devices will continue to receive security updates for 3 years. Supported Intel-based Macs include MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019), MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports), iMac (27-inch, 2020) and Mac Pro (2019).