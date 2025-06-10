Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple releases macOS Tahoe 26 developer beta: What's new, eligible models

Apple releases macOS Tahoe 26 developer beta: What's new, eligible models

macOS Tahoe 26 marks the final major update for Intel Macs, introducing Apple's Liquid Glass design, smarter AI features, and deeper iPhone integration

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Jun 10 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
Apple has released the developer beta for macOS Tahoe 26, the next major version of its desktop operating system, packed with design changes, AI-powered features, and deeper iPhone integration. macOS Tahoe 26 will be the last major release that will support Intel-based Macs. Supported Intel-based Macs will get access to the new design, Spotlight updates, Continuity features, and more.
 
The update introduces a new translucent Liquid Glass design, a revamped Spotlight search with app-like power, Live Translation in Messages and FaceTime, a smarter Shortcuts engine, and an all-new Apple Games app. New productivity features in Reminders, creative tools like Genmoji and Image Playground, and intelligent automation throughout the OS make macOS Tahoe a more personalised Mac experience. Safari becomes even faster and more secure, Notes gains audio transcriptions, and Journal arrives on Mac for the first time.
 
Here’s a closer look at what’s new in macOS Tahoe 26: 

macOS Tahoe 26: Developer beta rollout and eligible models

macOS Tahoe 26 is now available as a developer beta at Apple’s developer website, with a public beta launching next month at beta.apple.com. The final version will roll out later this year as a free update for compatible Macs.
 
Here is a list of macOS Tahoe 26 compatible devices:
  • MacBook Air M1 or later
  • MacBook Pro 16-inch 2019 or later
  • MacBook Pro 2020 or later
  • MacBook Pro 13-inch 2020 with four Thunderbolt 3 ports (Powered by Intel chip and Apple M series chip)
  • iMac 2020 or later
  • Mac mini 2020 or later
  • Mac Pro 2019 or later
  • Mac Studio 2022 and later
While this will be the last major release that will support Intel-based Macs, these devices will continue to receive security updates for 3 years. Supported Intel-based Macs include MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019), MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports), iMac (27-inch, 2020) and Mac Pro (2019). 

macOS Tahoe 26: What is new

Translucent and personalised interface
 
macOS Tahoe’s UI overhaul centres on Liquid Glass, a dynamic, depth-rich material that modernises the Mac’s look. The menu bar becomes fully transparent, and new customisation options — from emoji overlays on folders to colour-coordinated themes — offer a highly personal touch.
 
Apple Intelligence
 
The update’s core innovation is Apple Intelligence, a privacy-first personal AI engine that powers:
  • Live Translation in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone calls.
  • Smarter Shortcuts, capable of summarising notes, generating content, and automating workflows.
  • Image Playground and Genmoji, now with editable expressions, styles, and emojis.
  • Reminder intelligence, which scans emails, notes, or web pages to extract action items.
  • New Apple Games app
Apple is launching a dedicated Apple Games app on macOS, offering a central hub for titles, friends, and Game Centre activity. A new Game Overlay allows real-time access to settings, chats, and invites during gameplay. With Metal 4 and MetalFX rendering updates, titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Crimson Desert, and Lies of P: Overture, Apple is aiming to enhance the gaming experience — particularly on M3 and M4 chip-powered machines.
 
Spotlight reinvented
 
Spotlight has been claimed to become even more powerful, with grouped search results, advanced filtering, third-party content support, and smart previews. It now supports hundreds of system-wide actions — like running automations or adjusting settings — without needing to open apps.
 
Better built-in apps across the board
  • According to Apple, Safari is faster than Chrome on frequently visited pages and offers extended battery life and better anti-tracking tech.
  • Messages adds Polls, group typing indicators, and backgrounds.
  • Journal launches on Mac, synced across devices.
  • Photos app gets a cleaner design and better organisational tools.
  • FaceTime adds fluid controls and Live Translation.
  • Notes supports Markdown and phone call transcriptions.
New Accessibility features
 
macOS Tahoe includes a new Magnifier for low-vision users, Vehicle Motion Cues to reduce nausea on the go, a simplified Braille Access interface, and an Accessibility Reader for focused content consumption.

Jun 10 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

