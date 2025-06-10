Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 01:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple unveils liquid glass interface at WWDC 2025, launches iOS 26

As part of the changes, Apple is renaming its OS lineup to use the year rather than version numbers

Apple shares slid 19% this year through the end of last week, and the company lost its crown as the world’s most valuable business. | Photo: Bloomberg

Apple Inc. unveiled a new operating system interface called Liquid Glass at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, calling it the company’s broadest design update ever.
 
For the first time, the same interface will work across the company’s products, executive Alan Dye said Monday during a video presentation from Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. The company also confirmed plans to open up its AI models to outside app creators. 
As part of the changes, Apple is renaming its OS lineup to use the year rather than version numbers. 
The event, better known as WWDC, showcases Apple’s latest software and features. Though the company is introducing some new AI capabilities as part of the conference, the focus will be on the new operating systems. 
 
The artificial intelligence market has been a weak spot for Apple. After unveiling its Apple Intelligence platform at last year’s WWDC, the company was slow to roll out new features — and its technology has paled next to that of Silicon Valley peers. This year’s conference isn’t expected to turn things around, but Apple is planning to showcase bigger AI breakthroughs at WWDC in 2026, Bloomberg News has reported. 
Apple shares slid 19% this year through the end of last week, and the company lost its crown as the world’s most valuable business. The stock was was little changed on Monday, trading at $203.23 as of 1:12 p.m. New York.  
Apple also has been contending with rising tariffs, prompting it to shift production of US-bound iPhones to India. Even with the changes, the company is increasingly likely to raise prices. Apple typically unveils new devices in September.
 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 12:43 AM IST

