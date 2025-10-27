Apple reportedly plans iPhone line revamp with fold, flip, all-glass models

Apple reportedly has several new iPhone models lined up for the next three years, including multiple foldable designs and a bezel-free iPhone. According to a report by CNET, Apple plans on launching its maiden foldable iPhone, which will likely feature a book-style design, in 2026. This is expected to be followed by a “Bezel-free” model on the iPhone’s 20th anniversary and a flip-style foldable the year after.

In addition to these new form factors, Apple is expected to upgrade the base iPhone models with more RAM, further narrowing the gap between the standard and Pro variants.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone models: Details

Foldable iPhone

According to CNET, Apple is developing a book-style foldable iPhone that folds horizontally—similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold lineup. The model could debut in 2026 and is expected to feature a 7.8-inch primary display, dual rear cameras, and Touch ID.

This aligns with an earlier report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who claimed the foldable iPhone might resemble “two iPhone Air units placed side by side.” The outer screen could measure around 5.5 inches with a 2088×1422 resolution, while the inner foldable display might offer a 2713×1920 resolution. The device is said to feature four cameras — two on the front (one for each display) and a dual rear setup with a 48MP main sensor paired with either an ultra-wide or telephoto lens. ALSO READ: With iOS 26.1, Apple likely to makes iPhone-to-Android transfers effortless Analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu have suggested the foldable iPhone could measure between 9mm and 9.5mm thick when folded, and about 4.5mm to 4.8mm when unfolded. Citing Spyglass analyst M.G. Siegler, CNET also reported that Apple is working on minimising the crease visibility on the foldable display and designing customised software for the form factor.

Bezel-less iPhone Apple’s first completely bezel-free iPhone may arrive in 2027, coinciding with the iPhone’s 20th anniversary. The CNET report describes this model as a “flat candy bar”-style device with an OLED screen that curves around all four edges of the phone. According to the report, Apple’s display supplier Samsung Display started the work on such a display panel, back in 2023. This development echoes earlier information from Bloomberg, which claimed that Apple’s 2027 iPhone—possibly called “iPhone 20”—will mark the culmination of Jony Ive’s long-standing “single slab of glass” design philosophy. Flip-style iPhone Apple is also reportedly working on a vertically folding clamshell iPhone, expected to launch in 2028. According to CNET, this flip-style iPhone will feature a cover screen capable of showing notifications, AI-powered shortcuts, and other glanceable content. The report suggests Apple may position this model toward lifestyle-oriented markets.

ALSO READ: Apple reportedly has 8 more devices in pipeline for launch in 2025: Details While this particular design has received little attention, The Information reported in 2024 that Apple had been prototyping two widthwise-folding iPhones, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. That report had hinted at possible mass production by late 2025, but CNET’s timeline now suggests Apple may be prioritising the book-style foldable first. Improvements to base iPhone According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple is planning to upgrade the base iPhone model with 12GB RAM, similar to what Apple reportedly offers on its Pro models. The company has reportedly asked suppliers for LPDDR5X DRAM modules, which are only available in 12GB and 16GB configurations. This suggests that Apple could upgrade the RAM on the base iPhone models, likely to better support more demanding AI features.