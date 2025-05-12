Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone could include foldable and all-glass models

Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone could include foldable and all-glass models

Alongside the foldable model, Apple is also said to be developing a "mostly glass, curved iPhone" with no cutouts in the display for cameras and Face ID

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The year 2027 will mark the 20-year anniversary of the original iPhone, and Apple is reportedly planning to commemorate the milestone with two new models. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple aims to debut its first-ever foldable iPhone by 2027, alongside a “mostly glass, curved iPhone” model. Internally, the company views these upcoming devices as ushering in a new era for the iPhone—similar to the transformative impact the iPhone X had on its 10th anniversary in 2017.
 

Foldable iPhone: What to expect

 
Apple’s foldable iPhone is expected to launch by 2027 and is believed to be one of two key anniversary projects in the works. The report suggests that Apple’s approach to the foldable form factor will stand out, with an almost imperceptible crease on the inner display—a common issue with current foldable phones.
 
  The device is said to feature a book-style design (rather than a clamshell fold), with a cover screen measuring between 5.5 and 5.7 inches, and a main foldable display ranging from 7.7 to 8 inches. It could be around 9 to 9.5mm thick when folded and is expected to incorporate a hinge made from a mix of stainless steel and titanium alloy for added durability.

Also Read

Fortnite

Fortnite could soon return to the App Store as game awaits Apple review

PremiumApple, Apple iphone

Apple's shift from China: India's iPhone exports zoomed 116% in April

Apple Mother's day deals

Mother's day deals: Apple offers up to Rs 8k cashback, 12-month no-cost EMI

Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Apple to expand Vision line with Meta Ray-Ban style smart glasses: Report

apple, apple logo

Apple working on specialised chips for smart glasses and AI servers: Report

 

All-glass iPhone: What to expect

 
Alongside the foldable model, Apple is also said to be developing a "mostly glass, curved iPhone" with no cutouts in the display. This futuristic design is expected to pay tribute to the iPhone X, which introduced the first all-screen, gesture-based interface and marked a major design shift for the product line.
 
Details remain scarce, but Bloomberg claims the new model will likely include cutting-edge display technology, allowing Apple to hide both the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors beneath the screen.
 
Last month, a report from 9to5Mac pointed to a related Apple patent, hinting at improvements in under-display camera technology to support Face ID. The patent described a display with selectively removed subpixels to improve light transmission to sensors below the screen—especially important for infrared (IR) light used in Apple’s facial recognition system. Previous attempts at this approach by Apple reportedly struggled with IR light transmission. 

What more

 
Beyond iPhones, Bloomberg also reports that Apple could enter new product categories around the same time. The company is said to be working on its first pair of smartglasses, positioned to rival Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, with a potential release also slated for 2027. Other longer-term projects include a foldable iPad and a tabletop robotic device, though these are not expected to arrive before 2028. 
 

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 12 to win diamonds, more rewards

The figurehead of the movement is Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire CEO of Meta, who has charted his impressive physical transformation from skinny computer nerd to martial arts fighter on Instagram

Not content with boardroom battles, tech guys are fighting literally

PremiumDrones, drone technology, Drone race, defence firms

The biz of drone power: Startups, traditional giants fuel India's arsenal

PremiumBikram Singh Bedi, vice-president and India managing director, Google Cloud

A lot is being built in India in Cloud tech and AI: Bikram Singh Bedi

PremiumTechnology, Satellite, Navigation, space technology

From satellites to navigation, India's plan to go deep into space

Topics : Apple Foldable iphone iPhone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySMBC Yes Bank DealDelhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon