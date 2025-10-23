Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
With iOS 26.1, Apple likely to makes iPhone-to-Android transfers effortless

With iOS 26.1, Apple likely to makes iPhone-to-Android transfers effortless

Apple's new AppMigrationKit aims to simplify app data transfer between iPhones, iPads and Android devices, likely arriving with iOS 26.1 and iPadOS 26.1

Apple iOS 26

Apple iOS 26

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Apple is developing a new framework called AppMigrationKit, which will soon make it easier for iPhone users to transfer apps data between iOS and Android devices. The feature, currently in beta with iOS 26.1 and iPadOS 26.1, marks the first time Apple is opening the door for a more direct, system-level way to move third-party app data to non-Apple platforms.
 
According to Apple’s documentation, AppMigrationKit will enable developers to integrate their apps into a one-time data transfer system—so that when a user switches phones, key information from participating apps can move along too. Developers can choose to let their apps either export, import, or do both during the migration process.
 
Interestingly, Apple confirms that the framework won’t be used for transfers between iOS and iPadOS devices. Instead, it’s designed exclusively for migration to and from non-Apple platforms, such as Android. That means data transfers between iPhones or iPads will continue to rely on Apple’s own backup and restore tools via iCloud.

According to a report by 9To5Mac, the new framework will also tie into a “Transfer to Android” option within iPhone settings, which Apple is likely adding under Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Once selected, users will see details about what can and cannot be migrated. A complementary “Transfer to iPhone” feature is expected to appear on Android devices as part of Google’s upcoming setup tools, enabling a two-way migration path.
For developers, Apple’s documentation outlines how to prepare their apps for AppMigrationKit, including how to create extensions for handling data export and import, as well as testing migration operations. However, Apple cautions that the API is still in development and “subject to change” until the final release.
 
While there’s no confirmation that AppMigrationKit will roll out immediately with iOS 26.1, the publication of detailed documentation suggests the feature could debut sooner rather than later—potentially marking a major step toward a more open and user-friendly device migration experience between iPhone and Android.
 

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

