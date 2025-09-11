Apple reportedly has 8 more devices in pipeline for launch in 2025: Details

Apple held its “Awe dropping” event on September 9, launching the iPhone 17 lineup, a new ultra-thin iPhone Air, fresh Apple Watch models, and the third-generation AirPods Pro. But the company isn’t done for the year just yet. In the months ahead, Apple is expected to launch new Macs running on M5 chips, refreshed iPads, updated home devices, a second-generation AirTag, and possibly even a low-cost MacBook built around iPhone-grade silicon. Here’s a look at what’s already out and what could still arrive in 2025.
Devices Apple has launched in 2025:
- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- iPhone Air
- iPhone 16e
- Apple Watch Series 11
- Apple Watch Ultra 3
- Apple Watch SE 3
- AirPods Pro 3
- MacBook Air with M4
- Mac Studio with M3 Ultra/M4 Max
- iPad Air with M3
- iPad with A16
Expected Apple launches in 2025:
- MacBook Pro with M5
- New entry-level MacBook
- New Mac Pro
- iPad Pro with M5
- New Apple TV 4K
- HomePod Mini 2
- AirTag 2
- Studio Display 2
Upcoming Apple products: What to expect
New Macs
Apple is anticipated to launch new Macs powered by its next-generation M5 chip. The MacBook Pro could come in M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max versions, though recent reports suggest the M5-based Pro models may slip to 2026. The Mac Pro might be updated with the M3 Ultra (already seen in the 2025 Mac Studio) or potentially with a new M4 Ultra processor.
In addition to M5 Macs, Apple could also launch a new budget-friendly MacBook model in the coming months. According to 9to5Mac, Apple is developing an entry-level model built around an iPhone-class A-series chip rather than M-series silicon. This MacBook is rumoured to feature a 12.9-inch display and run on the A18 Pro processor, with a possible launch timeframe of late 2025 or early 2026.
iPad Pro
The next-generation iPad Pro is tipped to ship with the M5 chip and Apple’s C1X modem, which debuted in the iPhone Air. While a big design refresh isn’t expected, the iPad Pro M5 could include dual front-facing cameras—one optimised for portrait use and the other for landscape orientation.
Apple Home Devices
Apple’s home ecosystem may expand with new iterations of Apple TV and HomePod:
- Apple TV 4K: The update may adopt the A18 or A17 Pro chip, unlocking Apple Intelligence features, and possibly integrate a built-in camera for FaceTime. It is also rumoured to include Apple’s in-house N1 networking chip, which would bring Wi-Fi 7 support.
- HomePod Mini 2: A refreshed version could arrive with a new S-series chip (S9 or S10), enabling basic Apple Intelligence functions. It might also use the N1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 7.
Other devices
- AirTag 2: The second-generation tracker is rumoured to include an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip, delivering improved Precision Finding with extended range and better connectivity. Anti-stalking features could also be part of the update.
- Studio Display 2: A new monitor is reportedly in development, featuring a 27-inch Mini-LED panel, an improved front-facing camera, and possibly a larger 32-inch model with 6K resolution.