Apple reveals WWDC26 schedule: Platform updates, AI Siri, and more expected

Apple is set to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC26) from June 8 to June 12, with the event primarily taking place online. The conference will begin with Apple’s keynote on June 8, followed by the Platforms State of the Union session, where the company is expected to introduce the next versions of its software platforms, including the anticipated iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.

Alongside the virtual sessions, Apple will also hold a limited in-person gathering at Apple Park on June 8. Selected developers and students will get an opportunity to attend the keynote and interact with Apple engineers and designers.

The event will be streamed via the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube, and will include video sessions, group labs, and one-on-one appointments with Apple teams throughout the week. On-demand playback will be available after the conclusion of the stream. Apple WWDC26 keynote: Event details Venue: Apple Park, Cupertino, California

Time: 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST)

Livestream: Apple’s website, official YouTube channel, Apple TV app Apple WWDC26: Schedule According to Apple, throughout the week, developers will get access to more than 100 video sessions, online group labs, and discussions with Apple engineers and designers. Apple will also host over 1,000 developers, designers, and students at Apple Park for a limited in-person experience.

Keynote session: WWDC26 will begin with a keynote where Apple will introduce its next-generation operating systems for iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watch, Vision headsets, and more. The company will also likely preview upcoming features, new Apple Intelligence tools, as well as the anticipated AI-powered version of Siri. Platforms State of the Union: After the keynote, Apple will host the Platforms State of the Union session on June 8. During the session, the company will explain new features, APIs, and technologies coming to Apple platforms for developers. Video sessions and guides: Apple will also release new video sessions focused on tools, technologies, and design. The company will also provide guides to help users follow major announcements by topic and platform.

Group labs: Throughout WWDC26, developers can join online group labs hosted by Apple engineers and designers. These sessions will include presentations and Q&A discussions on topics such as Apple Intelligence, design, graphics, gaming, and machine learning. Developers will also be able to ask questions through the Apple Developer Forums. Apple Design Awards: Apple is going to announce finalists for this year’s Apple Design Awards, which recognise creativity, innovation, and technical excellence in apps and games. Among this year’s finalists are two India-origin apps — Katha Room, Guitar Wiz. Swift Student Challenge Apple said it recognised 350 winners through this year’s Swift Student Challenge programme. Among them, 50 Distinguished Winners have been invited to Cupertino for a three-day experience during WWDC week.

Apple WWDC26: What to expect Apple has not officially announced detailed features yet, but the company has confirmed that WWDC 2026, scheduled from June 8 to June 12, will showcase updates across its software platforms, including AI features and new developer tools. It is expected that the event could include previews of several upcoming capabilities. New operating systems Apple is expected to preview iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and other platform updates at WWDC26. As with previous years, these updates are likely to enter beta testing soon after the keynote, with the final rollout expected later in the year alongside the next-generation iPhone lineup.

According to a previous Bloomberg report, iOS 27 may prioritise performance improvements, stability, and overall system optimisation instead of introducing a major visual redesign. The company is reportedly working on refining its existing software by cleaning up legacy code, improving efficiency, and fixing issues that have emerged after multiple feature-heavy updates in recent years. Apple could make similar changes across next-generation macOS and iPadOS versions. Apple is also expected to refine the Liquid Glass interface further. A report by MacRumors suggested that the company may add more controls to adjust transparency and improve readability, following user feedback. This could include a system-wide slider to adjust the Liquid Glass effect.

iOS 27 is also expected to lay the groundwork for upcoming hardware, including Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which is expected to debut this year. The foldable iPhone is expected to feature the new iOS version out of the box and could introduce new multitasking behaviours or interface adjustments designed for larger or flexible displays, likely similar to iPadOS. As for watchOS, 9To5Mac reported that the new version could introduce another high blood pressure-related feature. While watchOS 26 introduced hypertension alerts last year, the upcoming feature is reportedly still under FDA review and may debut alongside Apple’s next-generation smartwatch updates during the event.

AI-powered Siri One of the key highlights at WWDC 2026 is expected to be Apple’s long-delayed Siri upgrade, which was first introduced at WWDC 2024 as part of its broader Apple Intelligence initiative. At the time, Apple showcased a more capable version of Siri that could: Understand personal context from emails, messages, and files

Interact with content visible on the screen

Perform actions within apps without requiring users to open them manually However, these features have faced delays due to performance and reliability challenges. They were initially expected to arrive with iOS 26 updates, but reports now suggest the rollout may shift to iOS 27.

More recently, Apple has partnered with Google to integrate a customised version of Gemini AI models into its ecosystem, which is expected to support the next phase of Siri’s development. ALSO READ: X introduces posting limits for unverified users: Here's what has changed As a result, WWDC 2026 may be the stage where Apple demonstrates: A more conversational, chatbot-like Siri experience with support for longer interactions Improved voice and text-based responses Deeper integration across apps and system-level functions Apple is also reportedly working on a dedicated Siri app that may include automatic chat deletion options. As per Bloomberg, users will be able to choose how long Siri conversations are stored, ranging from 30 days to indefinitely, as part of Apple’s privacy-focused AI plans. The dedicated Siri app is expected to roll out gradually, possibly beginning with early iOS 27 builds.

Apple Intelligence Apple is also expected to introduce more AI-driven features across its devices. One reported addition is an AI-powered health assistant that could analyse fitness and wellness data to provide insights and recommendations. Apple is also said to be developing an AI-based “answer engine” for services such as Safari, Spotlight Search, and Siri. This system could provide more conversational responses instead of traditional search-style results. According to the latest Bloomberg report, Apple is also preparing several new features, including a Grammarly-like grammar checker, AI-generated wallpapers, and smarter writing tools. Shortcuts may also get a new AI-powered feature, allowing users to create new automations using natural language prompts.

Additionally, Apple is said to be working on a new “Suggested Genmoji” feature. The feature could automatically recommend AI-generated emojis based on users’ commonly typed phrases and photos stored on their devices. ALSO READ: Google I/O starts today: How to watch keynote event live, what to expect Apple may also add an AI-powered Visual Intelligence mode to the Camera app. The feature could help users identify objects, translate text, summarise information, and access AI tools directly from the camera viewfinder. Apple’s existing Visual Intelligence feature can already identify plants and animals, scan posters into calendar events, and display business information. Apple is expected to expand these capabilities further, including tools for scanning food labels and capturing contact details directly through the camera.