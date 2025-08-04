Apple's answer to ChatGPT-like AI search experience is in the works: Report

The team is reportedly being led by Robby Walker, who previously oversaw Apple’s Siri voice assistant. Walker is now a senior director under Apple’s AI division and reports to John Giannandrea, the company’s head of AI strategy.

According to the report, the AKI team is still in the early stages of developing a product internally referred to as an “Answer Engine.” Bloomberg describes it as a system capable of crawling the internet and generating responses to general-knowledge queries. Apple is also said to be weighing the option of turning this feature into a standalone application, while also integrating its backend capabilities into future iterations of Siri, Spotlight, and Safari search.

The company has reportedly begun listing job openings tied to this initiative on its careers page, with several listings specifically seeking candidates experienced in search algorithms and engine development.