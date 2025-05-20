Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 02:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple working on AI version of Siri with ChatGPT-like capabilities: Report

Apple working on AI version of Siri with ChatGPT-like capabilities: Report

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple's in-house AI chatbot has reached ChatGPT-level performance after six months of internal testing and development

Apple and ChatGPT

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly testing its own AI chatbot, to catch up with the competition in artificial intelligence. According to a report by 9To5Mac citing Bloomberg, the company has noticed meaningful improvements in Apple’s homegrown chatbot’s development over the last six months. Some Apple executives now believe that the internal tool is “on par with recent versions of ChatGPT.”
Initially, Apple’s AI chief John Giannandrea was said to be hesitant about transforming Siri into a ChatGPT-style assistant, expressing scepticism about the usefulness of such tools. However, the company's direction appears to have shifted, with executives now exploring ways to evolve Siri into a more capable, chatbot-like assistant.
 

Siri to become smarter?

The report indicates that Apple is considering major upgrades to Siri, including web access and the ability to generate responses from multiple sources—features that would significantly enhance its current capabilities. These potential additions mark a shift from Siri’s traditional, rule-based functionality towards a more conversational and context-aware assistant.

“According to employees, the chatbot the company has been testing internally has made significant strides over the past six months, to the point that some executives see it as on par with recent versions of ChatGPT,” the report stated.
While rivals such as OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft continue to release new large language models (LLMs) and public-facing AI features, Apple has yet to roll out a version of Siri backed by similar underlying technology. The company has also not introduced any chatbot-style product powered by its internal LLM research—at least not publicly.

WWDC 2025: Will Siri take a backseat?

Apple’s upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), scheduled for June 9–13, is expected to focus heavily on iOS 19. While Siri was once expected to be a major part of the event, recent reports suggest its AI enhancements may be delayed.
 
As showcased at last year’s WWDC, Apple had originally planned to improve Siri using its Apple Intelligence platform, with features like on-screen awareness and personalised context understanding. However, the company has delayed these features, reportedly due to bugs encountered during internal testing. Those upgrades are still not ready for public release.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

