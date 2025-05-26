Monday, May 26, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple Days Sale: Vijay Sales announces deals on MacBook Air M4, M2 models

Apple Days Sale: Vijay Sales announces deals on MacBook Air M4, M2 models

Vijay Sales has announced deals on Apple MacBook Air devices powered by M4 and M2 chips, applicable during the Apple Days Sale. Here are the details

iPhone 16, MacBook Pro M4, Apple Watch Ultra 2 Apple Day Sale Vijay Sales Discounts Deals

iPhone 16, MacBook Pro M4, Apple Watch Ultra 2

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vijay Sales has announced deals on MacBook Air M4 and M2, applicable during its Apple Days sale campaign that kicked off from May 24. On the eligible MacBook models, Vijay Sales is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 10,000 on ICICI, Axis, or Kotak Bank cards. Similar deals are also available across a broad range of Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Watches, AirPods, and Beats accessories.

Vijay Sales: Apple Day Sale deals

MacBook Air
 
MacBook Air M4
Sale price: Rs 89,900
Bank discount: Rs 10,000

Effective price: Rs 79,900
 
MacBook Air M2
Sale price: Rs 77,990
 
Bank discount: Rs 10,000
Effective price: Rs 67,990

Other deals announced

iPhone
 
iPhone 16 (128 GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 70,990
  • Bank discount: Rs 4,000
  • Effective price: Rs 66,990
iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 78,990
  • Bank discount: Rs 4,000
  • Effective price: Rs 74,990
iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 106,900
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 103,990
iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 130,650
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 127,650
iPhone 16e (128 GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 51,990
  • Bank discount: Rs 4,000
  • Effective price: Rs 47,990
iPhone 15 (128 GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 60,490
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 58,490
iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 69,990
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 66,990
iPhone 13 (128 GB)
  • Sale price: Rs 46,790
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 43,790
Apple iPad and MacBook
 
iPad 11th Gen
  • Sale price: Rs 33,200
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 30,200
iPad Air
  • Sale price: Rs 55,400
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 52,400
iPad Pro
  • Sale price: Rs 92,400
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 89,400
MacBook Pro M4
  • Sale price: Rs 150,900
  • Bank discount: Rs 5,000
  • Effective price: Rs 145,900
MacBook Pro M4 Pro
  • Sale price: Rs 177,400
  • Bank discount: Rs 5,000
  • Effective price: Rs 172,400
MacBook Pro M4 Max
  • Sale price: Rs 283,900
  • Bank discount: Rs 5,000
  • Effective price: Rs 278,900
Apple Watch
 
Apple Watch Series 10
  • Sale price: Rs 43,600
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 40,600
Apple Watch Series SE (Second Generation)
  • Sale price: Rs 23,900
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 20,900
Apple Watch Series Ultra 2
  • Sale price: Rs 82,700
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 79,700
Apple AirPods and Beats Audio
 
AirPods 4
  • Sale price: Rs 12,900
  • Bank discount: Rs 2,000
  • Effective price: Rs 10,900
AirPods 4 (ANC)
  • Sale price: Rs 17,000
  • Bank discount: Rs 2,000
  • Effective price: Rs 15,000
AirPods Pro(2nd Gen) with USB-C
  • Sale price: Rs 22,900
  • Bank discount: Rs 2,000
  • Effective price: Rs 20,900
Beats audio range
  • Sale price: Rs 7,400
  • Bank discount: Rs 2,000
  • Effective price: Rs 5,400

Clearance Sale on display units (open box)

Vijay Sales said that customers can avail offers on display units as well. During the sale period, open-box display units will be available at discounted prices.
 
Moreover, shoppers can benefit from the MyVS loyalty program, which offers reward points for every online or in-store purchase—each point holding a value of Rs 1 when redeemed.

