WWDC: Apple's platform overhaul may bring UI consistency across devices

WWDC: Apple's platform overhaul may bring UI consistency across devices

Apple is reportedly working on a unified design language across all its operating systems, extending visual updates beyond iOS and macOS to platforms like watchOS and tvOS

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Apple is expected to introduce major visual changes across its entire ecosystem of operating systems—not just iOS, macOS, and iPadOS. According to a report by 9to5Mac citing Bloomberg, the company is planning to bring a more modern, consistent design language to platforms like watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS as well.
 
The report stated that Apple’s aim is to achieve greater visual consistency across all its devices, using elements inspired by visionOS, the operating system that powers the Apple Vision Pro headset. Much like the changes anticipated for iOS, future versions of watchOS and tvOS are likely to feature transparent, glass-like user interface (UI) elements, redesigned icons, and updated navigation hierarchies within apps. The report also notes that visionOS itself will see some refinements.
 
Currently, watchOS shares limited visual similarities with iOS, while tvOS remains visually distinct from any other Apple software. That’s expected to change this year, with tvOS reportedly receiving a major UI overhaul to more closely align with the look and feel of iOS.

Alongside visual updates, Apple is also expected to extend its suite of AI features, known collectively as Apple Intelligence, to more platforms. According to a Bloomberg report from last month, Apple is exploring ways to bring AI capabilities to Apple Watch, which may be marketed as being “powered by Apple Intelligence.” At present, there’s no official confirmation on which specific AI-powered features will come to watchOS 12.
 
Apple is likely to unveil these changes during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, scheduled to begin on June 9.
Apple is not the only one updating its visual design language. Recently, Google introduced Material 3 Expressive, built upon the Material You design philosophy, Google’s new design language is set to bring a major redesign in Android 16. Google said that M3 Expressive places emphasis on the use of colour, shape, size, motion, and containment.
 
Among the new features that Material 3 Expressive introduces are more natural, spring-like animations across the user interface; updated dynamic colour themes; responsive interface components; and enhanced typography designed to create a more personalised user experience. Google stated that these visual enhancements will be applied consistently across its suite of applications, including Google Photos and Gmail.
 

Topics : Apple Apple WWDC Apple iOS Technology

First Published: May 26 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

