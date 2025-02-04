Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI and chat app Kakao to jointly develop AI products for South Korea

OpenAI and chat app Kakao to jointly develop AI products for South Korea

OpenAI CEO Altman also said many Korean companies will be important contributors to the ecosystem of the US Stargate data centre project

OpenAi
Kakao also said it will use OpenAI technology for its products (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters SEOUL
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 10:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ChatGPT creator OpenAI and South Korea's dominant chat app operator Kakao said on Tuesday they plan to form a strategic partnership to develop AI products for the Korean market. 
Kakao also said it will use OpenAI technology for its products. The announcement was made by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Kakao CEO Chung Shina during a press conference in Seoul. 
Altman also said many Korean companies will be important contributors to the ecosystem of the US Stargate data centre project but added that he wants to keep partnership conversations confidential. 
Altman met with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won earlier on Tuesday and also plans to meet with executives from Samsung during his visit. SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics produce high bandwidth memory chips used in AI processors. 
Last month, US President Donald Trump announced a private sector investment of up to $500 billion to fund AI infrastructure, noting OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle were planning a joint venture called Stargate. 
Asked whether OpenAI is looking at investing in and joining South Korea's AI computing centre project, Altman said the US company is "actively considering" the move. 

Also Read

OpenAI chief Sam Altman likely to visit India on Feb 5 amid legal battles

OpenAI's 'Deep Research' can be your agentic AI research analyst: Details

Tech wrap Feb 3: OpenAI Deep Research, Copilot in Paint, Vivo V50 launch

SoftBank, OpenAI set up joint company to push AI services in Japan

Meet 'Deep Research', OpenAI's new tool that does the googling for you

Last month, South Korea's government announced a plan to build a national AI computing centre that would draw on investment from the public and private sectors worth up to 2 trillion won ($1.4 billion). 
On Monday in Tokyo Altman and SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son agreed to set up a joint venture in Japan to offer AI services to corporate customers. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple raises concerns over first porn app on iPhone under new EU rules

Galaxy S25 series: Samsung kicks off early deliveries ahead of Feb 7 sale

Why DeepSeek's AI leap only places China in technological front for now

Premium

Meity to reach out to global network of AI, machine learning experts

Premium

Global tech firms Nvidia, AMD, HPE in talks with govt for 'indigenous' GPUs

Topics :OpenAIChatGPTSouth KoreaSouth Korea economy

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story