Google unveils Pixel 10a, pre-orders set to begin on Feb 18: What to expect

Google has announced the Pixel 10a while setting the pre-order date from February 18. The US-based technology giant has released a teaser on its online store, confirming the launch date and pre-order details. Surprisingly, Google has not revealed any specifications of its upcoming smartphone. However, the teaser it has released indicate that the Pixel 10a will look comparable to the Pixel 9a in terms of design. Coming to the colours, the teaser feature the Pixel 10a in a new colour that appears to be a mix of Iris – seen in Pixel 9a – and Indigo – seen in Pixel 10.

Google Pixel 10a: What to expect Recent reports shed light on Google’s upcoming Pixel 10a, particularly around its colour options and core hardware. According to multiple reports, the Pixel 10a is expected to launch in four shades: Lavender, Obsidian, Berry, and Fog. This palette marks a clear shift from the Pixel 9a, which was offered in Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain, suggesting Google is refreshing the lineup visually even if the overall design remains familiar. Beyond the new colours, the Pixel 10a is set to look almost identical to its predecessor. The smartphone might be powered by the same Tensor G4 chipset found in the Pixel 9a, rather than the newer Tensor G5 that debuted with the Pixel 10 series.