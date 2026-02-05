BGMI redeem codes unveiled on Feb 5: Blissful backpack, skins, outfit, more
Krafton India has released new redeem codes for BGMI on February 5. These codes will remain valid until February 28, 2026. One of the codes from today's list may let players win a Blissful backpack
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Krafton India has released a new set of BGMI redeem codes for February 5, with 59 officially issued codes made available to players. By using these codes, users can claim a range of in-game cosmetic rewards such as character outfits, weapon skins, and other items, including the Blissful backpack.
Krafton has clarified that all codes must be redeemed exclusively through BGMI’s official redemption website. It also cautioned players that codes sourced from unofficial platforms or redeemed via unauthorised methods will be deemed invalid.
BGMI official redeem codes
- IGZCZSBKUBDBGBTB
- IGZDZRKRBGHCM3WC
- IGZEZ9HCG6NHGKM5
- IGZFZVE8J4EUWGCV
- IGZGZ5N3S9KEQPC7
- IGZHZUXQSWUUEQW5
- IGZIZ34CU96J5CGX
- IGZJZ7GSPAX9U5JU
- IGZKZPSNQ993EXF3
- IGZLZWNBU7MNR9CP
- IGZMZ998CDQSJHXP
- IGZNZ8S654BNHHWN
- IGZOZPPDNMCNWWF9
- IGZPZJQSDU5KQPCD
- IGZQZN3WE4MTHTV7
- IGZRZNP577BJ97EP
- IGZVZ48KC5JKFK34
- IGZTZGMGC5V8B3S7
- IGZUZ5UVEEVWMUB6
- IGZBAZ3TC6D7X8CK
- IGZBBZR75XD6JU8H
- IGZBCZPAEECRD368
- IGZBDZAGJRA4FR4H
- IGZBEZA45DW54SX6
- IGZBFZN45XUFPBDJ
- IGZBGZ8KHN8KRA4J
- IGZBHZ8TU8XQUX5V
- IGZBIZRR6G43E5NW
- IGZBJZQRQQNTFRB3
- IGZBKZD9C8S45HX7
- IGZBLZDETR4SP7RB
- IGZBMZKT9R959HCH
- IGZBNZUPEVBMDGVJ
- IGZBOZRQJSDDHCUB
- IGZBPZPTUQ4X33QD
- IGZBQZPSRFWU9VCX
- IGZBRZ55UJFQQAU9
- IGZBVZBSVP9JCDNS
- IGZBTZ54BMT6GSEW
- IGZBUZN8E9UHPWV7
- IGZCAZPPDFB7PVGX
- IGZCBZCPC5UAQ7BP
- IGZCCZP3QUAESG5E
- IGZCDZ9ARGW5VB4R
- IGZCEZQQ4K7NPNAQ
- IGZCFZB38BTSVRCM
- IGZCGZWKGDV7WV5M
- IGZCHZD5985UB5XG
- IGZCIZU9WA4RMCXE
- IGZCJZSJUDCBT4E3
- IGZCKZE3DE8G5F83
- IGZCLZJ8UPCMG6T5
- IGZCMZH7JFTDE3ET
- IGZCNZA4MSBBMP56
- IGZCOZW34U4F36DE
- IGZCPZUXXN7CRDED
- IGZCQZ8GUHP9QFVM
- IGZCRZD4WCSDXKJS
- IGZCVZM4ED56CMNJ
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 11:43 AM IST