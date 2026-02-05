BGMI redeem codes unveiled on Feb 5: Blissful backpack, skins, outfit, more

Krafton India has released a new set of BGMI redeem codes for February 5, with 59 officially issued codes made available to players. By using these codes, users can claim a range of in-game cosmetic rewards such as character outfits, weapon skins, and other items, including the Blissful backpack.

Krafton has clarified that all codes must be redeemed exclusively through BGMI’s official redemption website. It also cautioned players that codes sourced from unofficial platforms or redeemed via unauthorised methods will be deemed invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes

IGZCZSBKUBDBGBTB

IGZDZRKRBGHCM3WC

IGZEZ9HCG6NHGKM5

IGZFZVE8J4EUWGCV

IGZGZ5N3S9KEQPC7

IGZHZUXQSWUUEQW5

IGZIZ34CU96J5CGX

IGZJZ7GSPAX9U5JU

IGZKZPSNQ993EXF3

IGZLZWNBU7MNR9CP

IGZMZ998CDQSJHXP

IGZNZ8S654BNHHWN

IGZOZPPDNMCNWWF9

IGZPZJQSDU5KQPCD

IGZQZN3WE4MTHTV7

IGZRZNP577BJ97EP

IGZVZ48KC5JKFK34

IGZTZGMGC5V8B3S7

IGZUZ5UVEEVWMUB6

IGZBAZ3TC6D7X8CK

IGZBBZR75XD6JU8H

IGZBCZPAEECRD368

IGZBDZAGJRA4FR4H

IGZBEZA45DW54SX6

IGZBFZN45XUFPBDJ

IGZBGZ8KHN8KRA4J

IGZBHZ8TU8XQUX5V

IGZBIZRR6G43E5NW

IGZBJZQRQQNTFRB3

IGZBKZD9C8S45HX7

IGZBLZDETR4SP7RB

IGZBMZKT9R959HCH

IGZBNZUPEVBMDGVJ

IGZBOZRQJSDDHCUB

IGZBPZPTUQ4X33QD

IGZBQZPSRFWU9VCX

IGZBRZ55UJFQQAU9

IGZBVZBSVP9JCDNS

IGZBTZ54BMT6GSEW

IGZBUZN8E9UHPWV7

IGZCAZPPDFB7PVGX

IGZCBZCPC5UAQ7BP

IGZCCZP3QUAESG5E

IGZCDZ9ARGW5VB4R

IGZCEZQQ4K7NPNAQ

IGZCFZB38BTSVRCM

IGZCGZWKGDV7WV5M

IGZCHZD5985UB5XG

IGZCIZU9WA4RMCXE

IGZCJZSJUDCBT4E3

IGZCKZE3DE8G5F83

IGZCLZJ8UPCMG6T5

IGZCMZH7JFTDE3ET

IGZCNZA4MSBBMP56

IGZCOZW34U4F36DE

IGZCPZUXXN7CRDED

IGZCQZ8GUHP9QFVM

IGZCRZD4WCSDXKJS

IGZCVZM4ED56CMNJ

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:

Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.

Type in your in-game character ID.

Enter the correct redemption code.

Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.

Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules