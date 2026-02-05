Spotify updates lyrics with translations, offline access, more: What's new

Spotify is rolling out a set of updates to its lyrics feature to help users understand, access, and follow song lyrics. According to Spotify , the updates focus on three areas: lyric translations, offline access to lyrics and a redesigned way to view lyrics while a song is playing. Together, the updates are expected to make lyrics easier to use, especially for listeners who hear music in different languages or do not always have an internet connection.

Spotify lyrics update

Global rollout of lyric translations

Spotify has confirmed that lyric translations are now available globally. The feature, first introduced in 2022, had previously rolled out to more than 25 markets. With this update, users around the world can now view translated lyrics for supported songs.

For songs with translations, a translate icon will appear on the lyrics card. Tapping it shows the translated lyrics below the original text. The language follows the user’s device settings, and users can switch back to the original lyrics at any time. Spotify said the feature is meant to help listeners better understand songs performed in languages they may not speak. Lyric translations are available to both Free and Premium users.

Offline lyrics now supported for Premium users

Spotify is also adding offline support for lyrics, but this feature is limited to Premium subscribers. When users download songs for offline listening, the lyrics will now be saved automatically along with the audio. Users can read lyrics even when they are not connected to the internet, such as during flights, underground travel or in areas with poor network coverage. Previously, lyrics required an active data connection, even if the song itself was downloaded.

As per the company, offline lyrics are currently rolling out globally and will become available gradually to Premium users.

Redesigned lyric previews on the Now Playing screen

The third update changes how lyrics appear during playback. Spotify is introducing lyric previews directly on the Now Playing screen, placing them beneath the album artwork or Canvas animation as the song plays. According to Spotify, early testing showed that this layout makes lyrics easier to notice and follow. Users can still tap to expand the full lyrics view and share selected lines to social platforms.

Lyric previews are rolling out globally for both Free and Premium users on mobile devices running Android and iOS, as well as tablets. Users who prefer the older layout can turn lyric previews off through the three-dot menu by selecting “Lyrics Off”.