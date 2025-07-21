BGMI redeem codes are back with skins, weapon upgrades, more: How to redeem

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) maker Krafton has returned with a new batch of official redeem codes that can be redeemed by players to get in-game rewards. The last time Krafton announced redeem codes was in May where it released just twelve codes, but now it has announced fifty new codes that unlock a range of rewards including skins, outfits, weapon upgrades, and more.

Redemption for this will be open via BGMI’s official website till September 12, 2025. Notably, these codes will not work on any unofficial or third-party platforms.

BGMI official redeem codes

DIZBZCQFAAG3MF3W

DIZCZAD4A8PQQCR3

DIZDZRMB3XF4MDC5

DIZEZXMMETXN85NV

DIZFZWHVXP3D9X7D

DIZGZG6VTFF346EU

DIZHZNDPMSKKJB9G

DIZIZN33W3EJPCV6

DIZJZ8A9K6HWA668

DIZKZKMTADRJ59NU

DIZLZ9P44CFD6QBJ

DIZMZSGTN7DRTMFC

DIZNZ3CRXSQX4U8P

DIZOZJMGXRN9GVPT

DIZPZRHF373GU6C5

DIZQZPRMNKFV5F9M

DIZRZT8M6DGJ8HVK

DIZVZ6NNMSGXR5WM

DIZTZ5FK4PX4GSHK

DIZUZNE7AAM39JST

DIZBAZ537E8ENBAG

DIZBBZXX8HCVF7JU

DIZBCZ44HPCJA8JM

DIZBDZFQSP8N4BRN

DIZBEZFFN6CVA7T3

DIZBFZJH7FQKHD5Q

DIZBGZV93H6S6GQD

DIZBHZ8BX3CDGSUC

DIZBIZ5RKBM998J3

DIZBJZRCVBPAJ88B

DIZBKZ58G6M66E88

DIZBLZRQDQ5KMM3T

DIZBMZ5TSEXSAC3S

DIZBNZ4SSWABSVXM

DIZBOZGHMS8XCHNM

DIZBPZAB6PXD4A76

DIZBQZFKDC5U9R8U

DIZBRZPHASP9B7JK

DIZBVZSFSK46S4VW

DIZBTZCHQND34VGF

DIZBUZT66XMX54FA

DIZCAZ86TWV38JJN

DIZCBZQNFC4J7J65

DIZCCZ6NH93G33QQ

DIZCDZJWH7AVR775

DIZCEZPMFQS6BCDN

DIZCFZ4HCEKEU3GF

DIZCGZKFSNF5TPDA

DIZCHZMQAEACSGCQ

DIZCIZWJ8JJR7K37