BGMI redeem codes are back with skins, weapon upgrades, more: How to redeem

BGMI official redeem codes
- DIZBZCQFAAG3MF3W
- DIZCZAD4A8PQQCR3
- DIZDZRMB3XF4MDC5
- DIZEZXMMETXN85NV
- DIZFZWHVXP3D9X7D
- DIZGZG6VTFF346EU
- DIZHZNDPMSKKJB9G
- DIZIZN33W3EJPCV6
- DIZJZ8A9K6HWA668
- DIZKZKMTADRJ59NU
- DIZLZ9P44CFD6QBJ
- DIZMZSGTN7DRTMFC
- DIZNZ3CRXSQX4U8P
- DIZOZJMGXRN9GVPT
- DIZPZRHF373GU6C5
- DIZQZPRMNKFV5F9M
- DIZRZT8M6DGJ8HVK
- DIZVZ6NNMSGXR5WM
- DIZTZ5FK4PX4GSHK
- DIZUZNE7AAM39JST
- DIZBAZ537E8ENBAG
- DIZBBZXX8HCVF7JU
- DIZBCZ44HPCJA8JM
- DIZBDZFQSP8N4BRN
- DIZBEZFFN6CVA7T3
- DIZBFZJH7FQKHD5Q
- DIZBGZV93H6S6GQD
- DIZBHZ8BX3CDGSUC
- DIZBIZ5RKBM998J3
- DIZBJZRCVBPAJ88B
- DIZBKZ58G6M66E88
- DIZBLZRQDQ5KMM3T
- DIZBMZ5TSEXSAC3S
- DIZBNZ4SSWABSVXM
- DIZBOZGHMS8XCHNM
- DIZBPZAB6PXD4A76
- DIZBQZFKDC5U9R8U
- DIZBRZPHASP9B7JK
- DIZBVZSFSK46S4VW
- DIZBTZCHQND34VGF
- DIZBUZT66XMX54FA
- DIZCAZ86TWV38JJN
- DIZCBZQNFC4J7J65
- DIZCCZ6NH93G33QQ
- DIZCDZJWH7AVR775
- DIZCEZPMFQS6BCDN
- DIZCFZ4HCEKEU3GF
- DIZCGZKFSNF5TPDA
- DIZCHZMQAEACSGCQ
- DIZCIZWJ8JJR7K37
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Visit the official BGMI redemption page on its website.
- Enter your character ID.
- Type in the redemption code.
- Fill in the verification/Captcha code. A confirmation message saying 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear.
- Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each code can be used by a maximum of ten players on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Codes cannot be redeemed more than once by the same user.
- Players must collect their rewards from the in-game mail within seven days before it expires.
- If you are among the first ten to redeem the code, you’ll see a message saying 'Code redeemed successfully’. Otherwise, you may get a 'Code expired’ or similar notification.
- Each user account can redeem only one code daily.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redemption.
- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days of receiving them in the in-game mailbox, after which the mail will be removed.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app