Home / Technology / Tech News / DuckDuckGo now lets users filter AI-made images in search results: Details

DuckDuckGo now lets users filter AI-made images in search results: Details

Reportedly, DuckDuckGo is testing a new image filter to hide AI-generated images in search, aiming to improve result quality and reduce generative content clutter

DuckDuckGO
DuckDuckGo
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Web search engine DuckDuckGo has introduced a new feature that allows users to hide AI-generated images from their search results. The update, as detailed in a report by TechCrunch, comes in response to growing user concerns that AI-created visuals are cluttering search results and making it harder to find real images. With this new setting, users gain more control over the type of content they see, allowing them to filter out AI content in favour of authentic, human-made content.

DuckDuckGo’s AI-generated images filter: What is new

According to the report, the new setting can be accessed by performing a search, navigating to the Images tab, and using a drop-down menu labelled “AI images.” From there, users can choose to either “show” or “hide” AI-generated images. Additionally, the setting can be applied more permanently by enabling the “Hide AI-Generated Images” toggle in search preferences.
 
As mentioned in the TechCrunch report, this comes amid rising concerns over "AI slop", a term describing the flood of low-quality media created by generative AI. These visuals, often lacking accuracy or context, can sometimes overwhelm real images in search results. 
DuckDuckGo's example features an image search for a baby peacock, referencing a previous Google controversy where users reported seeing more AI images than real ones when searching for the same term.
 
In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), DuckDuckGo stated: "Our philosophy about AI features is ‘private, useful, and optional.’ Our goal is to help you find what you are looking for. You should decide for yourself how much AI you want in your life – or if you want any at all." 
 
The filter is built on curated open-source blocklists, including the “nuclear” list from uBlockOrigin and the Huge AI Blocklist by uBlacklist. While it may not catch every AI-generated image, DuckDuckGo says the tool significantly reduces the number of such results users will encounter. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BGMI redeem codes are back with skins, weapon upgrades, more: How to redeem

Google Pixel Watch 4 may get new features, bigger batteries: What to expect

Apple's ultra-thin iPhone 17 'Air' could debut this year: What to expect

Soon, WhatsApp will show ads in Status page, promote business Channels

Apple's foldable iPhone may not be much different from Samsung Fold: Report

Topics :search engineswebsiteGoogle search engineartifical intelligence

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story