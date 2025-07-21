DuckDuckGo now lets users filter AI-made images in search results: Details

Web search engine DuckDuckGo has introduced a new feature that allows users to hide AI-generated images from their search results. The update, as detailed in a report by TechCrunch, comes in response to growing user concerns that AI-created visuals are cluttering search results and making it harder to find real images. With this new setting, users gain more control over the type of content they see, allowing them to filter out AI content in favour of authentic, human-made content.

DuckDuckGo’s AI-generated images filter: What is new

According to the report, the new setting can be accessed by performing a search, navigating to the Images tab, and using a drop-down menu labelled “AI images.” From there, users can choose to either “show” or “hide” AI-generated images. Additionally, the setting can be applied more permanently by enabling the “Hide AI-Generated Images” toggle in search preferences.

As mentioned in the TechCrunch report, this comes amid rising concerns over "AI slop", a term describing the flood of low-quality media created by generative AI. These visuals, often lacking accuracy or context, can sometimes overwhelm real images in search results. DuckDuckGo's example features an image search for a baby peacock, referencing a previous Google controversy where users reported seeing more AI images than real ones when searching for the same term. In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), DuckDuckGo stated: "Our philosophy about AI features is 'private, useful, and optional.' Our goal is to help you find what you are looking for. You should decide for yourself how much AI you want in your life – or if you want any at all."