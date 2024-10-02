Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced the rollout of new camera filters and backgrounds for video calls. The instant messaging app now offers users new options to change their background or add a filter during a video call. ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces advanced search by category to Channels: Know more Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp “Filters are designed to help you create a more playful atmosphere, whether that’s adding a splash of colour or creating a more artistic feel for your video. With backgrounds, you can keep your surroundings private and transport yourself to a cosy coffee shop or comfortable living room for a cleaner and more polished look,” said WhatsApp.

The introduced filters include Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light Leak, Dreamy, Prism Light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted Glass, and Duotone. Background options comprise Blur, Living Room, Office, Café, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration, and Forest.

Additionally, WhatsApp has added Touch Up and Low Light options to enhance the appearance and brightness of the environment. These features can be accessed during one-on-one or group video calls and can be applied by selecting the effects icon in the top right corner of the screen, which displays the available filters and backgrounds. Users can then choose the effects according to their preference. The new filters and backgrounds will be widely available in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is also reportedly exploring the possibility of extending the filters and augmented reality (AR) effects introduced for video calls to its built-in camera, enabling users to apply the app's filters to photos and videos taken by the native camera option within the app.