Apple's second retail store in NCR coming up in Noida on December 11

Apple has announced that it will open its first retail store in Noida on December 11, marking the company’s latest retail expansion in India. The new Apple Noida store will be located inside DLF Mall of India and will serve as the second Apple retail outlet in the National Capital Region (NCR) after Apple Saket in New Delhi.

Apple Noida opening: Details

Date: December 11

Time: 1:00 PM

Location: DLF Mall of India

Announcing the date, Apple said, “This opening marks another milestone in Apple’s ongoing retail expansion in the country, bringing customers in Noida new ways to explore and buy Apple products, and experience Apple’s exceptional service in person.”

The barricade for the upcoming Apple Noida store was revealed this morning, showcasing a design inspired by peacock feathers. This theme echoes Apple’s previous India store launches, including this September’s Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, both of which featured similar artwork. ALSO READ: iOS 27: iPhone Fold specific features to Apple Intelligence, what to expect Apple said that at the Noida store, customers will be able to explore its latest hardware lineup, including the iPhone 17 series and the new M5-powered iPad Pro and MacBook Pro 14-inch, try new features hands-on, and get support from Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams. Apple said that it will also host Today at Apple sessions at the upcoming store.