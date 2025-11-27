Home / Technology / Tech News / Google might be testing circle to search-like feature for Gemini: Report

Google might be testing circle to search-like feature for Gemini: Report

Google is reportedly testing a Circle to Search-style "circle screen" feature for Gemini, letting users highlight any on-screen content and ask follow-up questions directly

Circle to Search on Nothing Phone 2
Circle to Search on Nothing Phone 2
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:09 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Google is reportedly testing a Circle to Search–style tool inside the Gemini overlay for select users, allowing them to draw a circle on their screen and share the highlighted content with Gemini for follow-up questions. According to a report by Android Authority, the change brings Circle to Search’s familiar on-screen circling workflow — previously exclusive to Google Search — into the Gemini overlay.

What the Gemini integration does

The new option, reportedly named “Circle Screen,” lets users invoke the Gemini overlay, draw a circle around any part of the display, and then ask Gemini questions about the highlighted content. The workflow mirrors Circle to Search’s core idea: isolate a portion of what’s on screen and run a visual query. In Gemini’s version, users can also type their initial query after making the selection.

How this compares with existing Google tools

Circle to Search remains Google’s dedicated quick visual-search gesture, while Google Lens and Gemini Live cover related ground: Lens can analyse images and Circle to Search–style selections, and Gemini Live can analyse live camera input and on-screen content. The Gemini overlay integration does not add camera-view analysis — it simply makes on-screen searching via Gemini as straightforward as using Circle to Search, rather than replacing Lens or Gemini Live.

Availability

According to Android Authority, the feature is appearing for a small number of users so far. It was first noticed on a Samsung device. When Business Standard attempted to verify this independently on the Pixel 10 Pro, the feature was not available.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

iOS 27: iPhone Fold specific features to Apple Intelligence, what to expect

EA offering Battlefield 6 free trial for all till Dec 2: Check modes, maps

Explained: Why China's lead in open source AI models is a concern for US

Black Friday sale: Check discount, bank offers on iPhone, MacBook and iPads

Tech firms like Dell, HP warn of memory-chip shortages as AI drives demand

Topics :GoogleTechnology NewsGemini AI

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story