Google might be testing circle to search-like feature for Gemini: Report

Google is reportedly testing a Circle to Search–style tool inside the Gemini overlay for select users, allowing them to draw a circle on their screen and share the highlighted content with Gemini for follow-up questions. According to a report by Android Authority, the change brings Circle to Search’s familiar on-screen circling workflow — previously exclusive to Google Search — into the Gemini overlay.

What the Gemini integration does

Gemini overlay, draw a circle around any part of the display, and then ask Gemini questions about the highlighted content. The workflow mirrors Circle to Search’s core idea: isolate a portion of what’s on screen and run a visual query. In Gemini’s version, users can also type their initial query after making the selection. The new option, reportedly named “Circle Screen,” lets users invoke theoverlay, draw a circle around any part of the display, and then ask Gemini questions about the highlighted content. The workflow mirrors Circle to Search’s core idea: isolate a portion of what’s on screen and run a visual query. In Gemini’s version, users can also type their initial query after making the selection.

Circle to Search remains Google's dedicated quick visual-search gesture, while Google Lens and Gemini Live cover related ground: Lens can analyse images and Circle to Search–style selections, and Gemini Live can analyse live camera input and on-screen content. The Gemini overlay integration does not add camera-view analysis — it simply makes on-screen searching via Gemini as straightforward as using Circle to Search, rather than replacing Lens or Gemini Live.