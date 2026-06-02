Apple's WWDC 2026 teaser points to possible Siri redesign: What we know

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference ( WWDC) 2026 is set to begin next week, and the company has started building anticipation with a new tagline: “All systems glow.” The annual event, which kicks off on June 8, is expected to bring the first look at iOS 27 and updates across Apple’s software ecosystem. While Apple has not revealed what the slogan means, it hints that it could be a reference to a redesigned Siri experience expected to arrive with the next version of iOS.

The conference will begin with Apple’s keynote presentation on June 8, where the company is expected to unveil iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27. Following the keynote, Apple will host developer sessions throughout the week, with the event running until June 12.

Apple WWDC26 keynote: Event details Venue: Apple Park, Cupertino, California

Time: 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST)

Livestream: Apple’s website, official YouTube channel, Apple TV app What does “All systems glow” mean? Apple’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, shared the new WWDC 2026 Apple logo on X and wrote: “All systems glow for a great #WWDC26 next week! Tune in June 8 at 10 am PT.” Apple’s latest WWDC slogan appears to be a play on the phrase “all systems go.” According to a report from MacRumors, the wording may hint at a refreshed Siri interface expected in iOS 27. Apple is reportedly working on a new design for Siri, featuring glowing visual elements and a darker appearance. The same design language is also expected to appear in a new “Search or Ask” feature that could be integrated into the iPhone’s Dynamic Island.

The new teaser replaces Apple’s earlier WWDC 2026 tagline, “Coming bright up,” which was also widely interpreted as a reference to Siri and Apple’s AI efforts. Ahead of the event, Apple has also released official WWDC 2026 wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. The company has additionally published a dedicated Apple Music playlist to help users prepare for the conference. These have traditionally been released as part of Apple’s WWDC promotions in the days leading up to the keynote. What to expect at WWDC 2026 Apple has announced that at WWDC 2026, it will showcase updates across its software platforms, including AI features and new developer tools. The event is expected to include previews of several upcoming capabilities.

New operating systems At WWDC 2026, Apple is expected to preview iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and updates for its other platforms. The beta versions are likely to roll out shortly after the keynote, with the stable release expected later this year alongside the next iPhone lineup. According to previous Bloomberg reports, iOS 27 may focus more on performance, stability, and system optimisation rather than a major redesign. Apple is also expected to refine the Liquid Glass interface with improved readability controls. These UI changes may expand to the next macOS and iPadOS versions. The update could additionally prepare the groundwork for Apple’s rumoured foldable iPhone, while watchOS may introduce new health-related features currently under regulatory review.

New Apple Wallet feature According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing a new feature for Apple Wallet and Cash that could make splitting bills easier. The feature would reportedly allow users to take a photo of a restaurant bill or receipt and automatically assign items to different people. Users could then calculate how much each person owes without manually entering the details. If announced, the tool would likely expand Apple’s efforts to add more practical everyday features to the iPhone. Siri could become far more conversational One of the biggest expected upgrades revolves around Siri. Apple is working on a more personalised version of the voice assistant capable of understanding user context, recognising on-screen content, and performing actions across apps.

For example, Siri may be able to understand commands based on what is visible on the display, continue conversations more naturally, and execute multi-step tasks without repeated prompts. According to a previous report, Apple may also be preparing a dedicated Siri app that could support text-based conversations and conversation history, bringing Siri closer to AI chatbots like ChatGPT. The dedicated Siri app may include automatic chat deletion options. As per Bloomberg, users will be able to choose how long Siri conversations are stored, ranging from 30 days to indefinitely, as part of Apple’s privacy-focused AI plans. The dedicated Siri app is expected to roll out gradually, possibly beginning with early iOS 27 builds.

These new Siri experiences will likely come to fruition due to Apple’s deal with Google, which allows the company to use custom versions of Google’s Gemini AI model to power an AI-powered version of Siri and other Apple Intelligence features. According to a previous report referenced by 9To5Mac, Apple may host Gemini-distilled models on its Private Cloud Compute infrastructure to maintain its privacy-focused approach. ALSO READ: Amazon Music adds ads for Prime members, ad-free costs extra: Details here New Apple Intelligence features Beyond Siri, Apple Intelligence is expected to expand into several core apps and services across iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.

Some of the reported features include:

Creating Wallet passes from physical tickets

AI-assisted editing tools inside the Photos app

Improved Visual Intelligence capabilities

AI-generated shortcuts in the Shortcuts app

Automatic tab group naming in Safari According to a previous report, Apple is also expected to introduce an AI-powered health assistant that could analyse users’ fitness and wellness data to offer insights and recommendations. The company is also said to be working on an AI-based “answer engine” for services such as Safari, Spotlight Search, and Siri, allowing users to receive more conversational responses instead of traditional search-style results. MacRumors also reported that Visual Intelligence may gain the ability to scan nutrition labels, read business cards, and directly save information into the Contacts app.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple is also preparing features such as a Grammarly-like grammar checker, AI-generated wallpapers, and upgraded writing tools. The Shortcuts app may also gain AI-powered functionality that lets users create automations using natural language prompts. ALSO READ: Microsoft may debut first reasoning-focused AI model and more at Build 2026 Apple is also reportedly developing a new “Suggested Genmoji” feature that could recommend AI-generated emojis based on commonly typed phrases and photos stored on users’ devices. Others While the focus is expected to be on new platform updates, Apple Intelligence, and Siri, Apple could release updated developer tools through Xcode, including new AI-powered features.