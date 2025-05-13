Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge goes up for pre-order in India: Price, availability

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge goes up for pre-order in India: Price, availability

While pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone, customers can purchase the 512GB storage variant for the price of the 256GB variant

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is now available for pre-order in India. Priced at Rs 1,09,999 upwards, the smartphone comes in Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue colourways. Samsung has also announced limited period offers on pre-ordering the smartphone including no cost storage upgrade, no-interest EMI plans, and more. Samsung also confirmed that it is manufacturing the Galaxy S25 Edge in India at its Noida facility.
 
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price and variants
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,09,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,21,999
  • Colours: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Pre-order details
 
 
Interested customers can now pre-order the new Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone through the company’s online store.
 
Regarding the pre-order offers, Samsung is offering the 512GB storage variant for the price of the 256GB storage variant. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to nine months on select credit cards from HDFC Bank, SBI, Axis Bank and more. Customers can also get up to Rs 50,000 valuation of their older device in trade-in.

Besides, customers can purchase the following Samsung Care+ plans for their smartphone:
  • Comprehensive Protection (2 Years): Rs 15,999
  • Extended Warranty (1 Year): Rs 6,999
  • Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection (1 Year): Rs 6,999
  • Screen Protection (1 Year): Rs 4,999
  Samsung has not yet confirmed the availability of the smartphone. The article will be updated once it is revealed. 
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Details
 
The Galaxy S25 Edge features a titanium frame and a remarkably slim 5.8mm profile, making it one of Samsung’s thinnest smartphones to date. Despite housing a large 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the device weighs just 163g — slightly heavier than the standard Galaxy S25, yet still lightweight given its size. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 for added durability.
In the camera department, the phone sports a 200MP primary sensor, which Samsung claims offers up to 40 per cent improved brightness in low-light environments compared to the Galaxy S25. This is complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with autofocus and macro abilities.
 
Under the hood, the S25 Edge is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and comes with the full suite of Galaxy AI features. These include Now Brief via the Now Bar, Google’s Gemini AI assistant with cross-app integration, Audio Eraser, Drawing Assist, Nightography, and more. It also includes the ProScaler feature, which uses Samsung’s mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe) to enhance and upscale on-screen content.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz), 2600nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary + 12MP ultra wide
  • Front camera: 12MP 
  • Battery: 3900mAh
  • Protection: IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2
  • OS: Android 15-based One UI 7

First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

