Apple set to unveil new products but without fanfare of traditional event

The reports also hint at the imminent release of new iPad Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Air models, alongside a range of accompanying accessories

(Photo: Bloomberg)
ANI Mobile
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 11:58 PM IST
Apple is gearing up to unveil a slew of new products without the fanfare of a traditional event, this time.

According to reports from Mashable, the tech giant is set to announce its latest innovations through press releases on its website, with a lineup that includes highly anticipated updates to the MacBook, iPad, and iPhone colour options.

The reports also hint at the imminent release of new iPad Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Air models, alongside a range of accompanying accessories.

The absence of a live event suggests a shift towards a more streamlined approach to product launches, with online releases shared by promotional videos and marketing campaigns.
 


Among the most anticipated reveals are the next-generation iPad Pro models, rumoured to feature the powerful M3 chip, OLED displays, and sleek design enhancements.

The introduction of landscape-oriented front cameras and MagSafe wireless charging capabilities is expected to redefine the tablet experience for users.

Additionally, Apple enthusiasts can look forward to refreshed MacBook Air models equipped with the advanced M3 chip, promising unparalleled performance and efficiency.

According the reports by Mashable, the possibility of new colour variants for the iPhone 15 lineup, as well as vibrant options for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands, adds an element of excitement to the upcoming announcements.

Tech enthusiasts can keep a close eye on the Apple Newsroom page for any forthcoming announcements expected later this week.

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

