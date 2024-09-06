Samsung expands One UI 6.1.1 update to more Galaxy devices: Check list

Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 6.1.1 update to more Galaxy devices. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer confirmed at IFA 2024 during a press conference that One UI 6.1.1 is rolling out to other Galaxy devices such as the Galaxy S24 series. The company had launched One UI 6.1.1 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 last month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp One UI 6.1.1 is based on Android 14 and includes some latest Galaxy AI features accompanied by system changes. New AI features include “Listening Mode” in Interpreter, “Composer” for Chat Assist, and “Suggested Replies” from the Galaxy Z Flip 6, available on select devices such as the Galaxy S24 series.

“PDF Overlay Translation” is arriving to the Samsung Notes app along with other upgrades to Note Assist and “Sketch to Image” will be able to add more content to existing images on the basis of a rough sketch.

More From This Section

The update is 2.8GB in size and features the firmware version S92xNKSU3AXH7. It also includes the September 2024 security patch.

Samsung has confirmed that many Galaxy devices will be upgraded to One UI 6.1.1 during the month of September.

Samsung Galaxy devices receiving One UI 6.1.1

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

One UI 6.1.1 has begun rolling out to Galaxy devices in its home country on September 5 and will be available in North America and Europe on September 9. This also paves the way for Samsung’s One UI 7 update to launch in beta in the upcoming months.