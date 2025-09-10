iOS 26 release date announced: Rollout timeline, eligible iPhones, and more

iOS 26: Rollout timeline
- Date: September 15 as a free software upgrade
iOS 26: Eligible models
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
iOS 26: iPhone 17 series-exclusive features
- A19 chip + iOS 26 efficiency: All-day battery life with advanced power management.
- ProMotion boost: With an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, the iPhone 17 series will get more battery life than the iPhone 16 series.
- Adaptive Power Mode: Learns user habits, anticipates low battery, and conserves power intelligently.
- On-device foundation model at the core of Apple Intelligence: Powers privacy-first intelligence, usable even offline.
iOS 26: What’s new
User interface features
- Liquid Glass design: Translucent layers, fluid animations, updated app icons, and a dynamic lockscreen clock with “Clear” app icon option.
- Homescreen and Lockscreen: Floating dock, cleaner layouts, and expanded customisation for widgets and wallpapers.
- Safari redesign: New translucent bottom bar that auto-minimises while scrolling for distraction-free browsing.
- Camera app refresh: Streamlined slider with two primary modes (Photo/Video) and swipe gestures for extra options.
- Photos app update: Cleaner two-tab layout (Library & Collections), quick-search tools, and spatial image conversion.
- Preview app on iPhone: Edit screenshots, annotate files, and save them as PDFs, similar to macOS functionality.
Apple Intelligence features
- Live call translation: Real-time audio translation with animated overlays and live transcription.
- Visual intelligence: Take a screenshot and instantly search or act on-screen content.
- Call recording: Save audio and transcripts of phone calls directly in the Notes app.
- Hold Assist: Minimises the call screen, alerts when a call resumes, and transcribes live conversations.
- Image Playground: Generate AI visuals in styles like Oil Painting, Anime, and Vector using ChatGPT integration.
- Smarter AI tools: Content recognition, on-screen action suggestions, custom emoji creation, and order tracking in Mail.
- Developer support: Third-party apps can integrate Apple Intelligence with privacy safeguards.
App and system updates
- Phone app: Unified Recents, Favourites, and Voicemails, with Call Screening and Hold Assist built-in.
- Messages: Adds sender screening, typing indicators in group chats, polls, and Apple Cash payments.
- Apple Games app: New hub to track progress, access Apple Arcade, and browse games with friends.
- CarPlay: Compact call interface, pinned chats, widget support, and Live Activities, extended to CarPlay Ultra.
- Apple Music: Lyrics translation and AutoMix for seamless playback.
- Apple Maps: Now offers encrypted location history for privacy.
- Apple Wallet: Adds real-time travel updates for flights and public transport.
- AirPods: Gains voice isolation, studio-grade recording, and a camera remote feature.
- Accessibility: Expanded reader, Braille support, and upgrades to Live Listen and Personal Voice.
