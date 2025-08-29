Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: August 29 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, more

Garena Free Fire Max: August 29 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, more

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled new redeem codes for August 29. Players can follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem today's codes and win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for August 29, giving players the chance to unlock rewards such as exclusive costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and other in-game collectibles.
 
Since these codes come with both time and usage limits, they need to be redeemed promptly before they expire or reach the maximum claim threshold.
 
You can find the list of active codes below, along with a simple guide on how to use them. 
ALSO READ: Galaxy Watch 8 series review: Nails it, if you have a Samsung smartphone

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 29 are:
  • QWTY89VCXZLK
  • ASCV45LKJHGT
  • ZXJH78GFDSAT
  • MNIU12MNBVCD
  • PLWE90QAZXCW
  • ERTY34LKJMNL
  • DFGH67GHJKLT
  • CVBN23BNMLQP
  • JKLY56POIUYC
  • WERZ89ASDFGH
  • BNNM12ZXCVBH
  • VBNM45QWERTN
  • FGHY78POIUAD
  • HGFT01LKJHGN
  • NBVC34ASDFZA
  • LKHJ67QWERTY
  • POIU90ZXCNMQ
  • TREQ23ASDFGJ
  • YUIP56BNMLKO
  • MNBV78ERTYUI

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is claimed, the rewards are delivered to the player’s in-game mailbox, while gold or diamonds, if included, are credited immediately to the account.
 
The codes can unlock exclusive rewards such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other limited-edition cosmetic items. 
 
Since each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and typically remains active for only around twelve hours, players are advised to redeem them quickly before they lapse.
ALSO READ: Galaxy Watch 8 series review: Nails it, if you have a Samsung smartphone

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

H-1B visa uncertainty adds to Indian IT services industry's woes

Whatever happened to the metaverse dream that was meant to change tech?

Tech Wrap Aug 28: Samsung Galaxy event, Amazfit fitness trackers, WhatsApp

Microsoft brings Copilot AI inside Samsung's 2025 TVs and monitors: Details

Now, Google offers option on Play Store to open app soon after the download

Topics :Gamingonline gamingonline games

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story