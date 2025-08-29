Garena Free Fire Max: August 29 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, more

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for August 29, giving players the chance to unlock rewards such as exclusive costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and other in-game collectibles.

Since these codes come with both time and usage limits, they need to be redeemed promptly before they expire or reach the maximum claim threshold.

You can find the list of active codes below, along with a simple guide on how to use them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 29 are:

QWTY89VCXZLK

ASCV45LKJHGT

ZXJH78GFDSAT

MNIU12MNBVCD

PLWE90QAZXCW

ERTY34LKJMNL

DFGH67GHJKLT

CVBN23BNMLQP

JKLY56POIUYC

WERZ89ASDFGH

BNNM12ZXCVBH

VBNM45QWERTN

FGHY78POIUAD

HGFT01LKJHGN

NBVC34ASDFZA

LKHJ67QWERTY

POIU90ZXCNMQ

TREQ23ASDFGJ

YUIP56BNMLKO

MNBV78ERTYUI Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is claimed, the rewards are delivered to the player’s in-game mailbox, while gold or diamonds, if included, are credited immediately to the account.