With WWDC26 approaching, Apple could launch new products soon: Check list

Apple could be gearing up for another round of product launches in the coming months, after a series of staggered announcements this month which saw the launch of the iPhone 17e, new MacBooks, and iPads. According to a 9To5Mac report, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is said to be preparing multiple updates across its lineup, spanning smart home devices, streaming hardware, Macs, and the base iPad. The expected refresh cycle appears to be closely tied to Apple’s growing focus on AI features and performance upgrades.

Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC26), scheduled to take place from June 8 to June 12. The company is expected to unveil the next generation of its software platforms, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and more. It is worth noting that Apple has already announced its annual(WWDC26), scheduled to take place from June 8 to June 12. The company is expected to unveil the next generation of its software platforms, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and more.

Apple product launches in the coming months: What to expect

Here is a list of products that Apple could launch in the coming months:

HomePod 3

HomePod mini 2

New Apple TV 4K

Mac Studio (M5 Max, M5 Ultra)

Mac mini (M5, M5 Pro)

iPad with A18

HomePod mini 2 and HomePod 3

Apple could soon refresh its HomePod lineup. Gurman noted that stock of the current HomePod mini and HomePod is running low at Apple Stores, which often hints at upcoming updates. The HomePod mini 2 is reportedly ready but has been delayed due to Siri-related upgrades. As per the report,could soon refresh its HomePod lineup. Gurman noted that stock of the current HomePod mini and HomePod is running low at Apple Stores, which often hints at upcoming updates. The HomePod mini 2 is reportedly ready but has been delayed due to Siri-related upgrades.

With iOS 26.5 expected to bring improvements to Siri and Apple Intelligence, the company may then launch the device. A new full-size HomePod is also expected, possibly with similar AI upgrades to keep it in line with the smaller model.

New Apple TV 4K

The report also highlighted that Apple TV 4K stock is running low, suggesting a refresh could be near. The upcoming model is expected to feature a more powerful A17 Pro or A18 chip, enabling support for Apple Intelligence features.

Other expected upgrades include a new N1 wireless chip, while a built-in camera is also being explored, though it has not been confirmed. The update could arrive around the same time as anticipated Siri improvements in the upcoming iOS cycle.

Mac Studio and Mac mini updates

After launching M5 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, Apple is reportedly preparing to expand its M5 lineup with more refreshed Mac models. The next Mac Studio could come with M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, marking the return of the ‘Ultra’ variant after the M3 series.

Meanwhile, the Mac mini is expected to get M5 and M5 Pro chip options. No major design changes are expected for either device.

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Base iPad with A18 chip

Apple is also expected to update its entry-level iPad. The current base model uses the A16 chip, which was also seen in the iPhone 14 Pro lineup. With the upgrade to the A18, the new iPad is expected to deliver improved performance and may bring Apple Intelligence support to the base iPad for the first time.