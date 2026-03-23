Realme 16 5G with 'selfie mirror' to launch in India soon: What to expect

Realme has announced that it will expand the Realme 16 series with the launch of the Realme 16 5G soon. The company launched the Realme 16 Pro and Pro Plus earlier in January, and now it will be launching the series’ base model. As per the company, the Realme 16 5G will be India’s first “Selfie Mirror Phone.” The selfie mirror is said to allow users to preview their shots in real time with a simple twist of the phone.

Realme 16 5G: What to expect

Realme has said that the Realme 16 5G will focus on camera and design, especially with the introduction of a “selfie mirror” feature. This will allow users to preview shots in real time using a reflective surface, helping with framing and composition without relying entirely on the front camera viewfinder.

The company added that the Realme 16 5G will arrive with an “elegant air design that feels effortlessly light, perfectly gleaming, and instantly boosts your confidence.” The smartphone will feature a slim and lightweight design with a glossy finish. A dedicated microsite about the launch of the said smartphone has gone live on Realme’s website, as well as the e-commerce platform Flipkart’s website, suggesting its availability on Flipkart post-launch. ALSO READ: Apple's entry-level iPad with A18 chip may launch in April: What to expect Additionally, according to a report by GizmoChina, the Realme 16 5G is expected to largely mirror its specifications with the Vietnamese variant, which was launched back in January. If this holds true, then the Indian variant may sport a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution, up to 1,400 nits of brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to run on Android 16 with a layer of Realme UI 7 on top, featuring an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor.

It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chip. It may be coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is likely to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 60W charging and reverse charging support. For imaging, it may feature a 50MP selfie camera and a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera along with a 2-megapixel auxiliary lens on the back. ALSO READ: OnePlus 15T unveiling on March 24 with 7500mAh battery: What to expect Realme 16 Pro series: Details The Realme 16 Pro Plus, priced at Rs 39,999 onwards, comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display offering a 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,800 nits of HBM brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, paired with 8GB or 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For imaging, the device features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP secondary camera with OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 50MP front camera. The smartphone is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and multiple durability ratings including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K.