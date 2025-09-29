Snapchat limits 'Memories' storage from unlimited to 5GB, offers paid plans

Snapchat is making a major change to its Memories feature, bringing an end to the unlimited storage option that has been in place since 2016. Free storage will be capped at 5GB, with additional space available through three new paid plans, two for Snapchat Plus subscribers and another for Snapchat Platinum users.

According to Snapchat’s official blog, once a user crosses the 5GB free storage limit, they will need to pay for more space through new Memories Storage Plans. The company said that for most users, this change will not matter, as the majority of users have less than 5GB of saved Snaps. Users who have Snaps above the limit can choose the plan that fits them.

ALSO READ: Time spent watching Snapchat content doubles in India in two years The company is introducing three new paid tiers: 100GB, 250GB for Snapchat Plus subscribers and 5TB with Snapchat Platinum. With this, users who have Snaps above 5GB can choose the plan that fits them. To make the switch easier, Snapchat will give users 12 months of temporary storage for Memories that go over the 5GB limit. This gives people time to either upgrade to a storage plan or download their Snaps directly to their device before any content is removed. ALSO READ: Amazon fall hardware event: Echo speaker, Vega OS-based FireTV expected Over the years, Snapchat’s photo album ‘Memories’ has grown into a space where people save Snaps, Stories, and personal highlights to revisit later. Memories has become a kind of digital scrapbook for Snapchat users. With the new plans, the feature continues to exist as a digital scrapbook, but with clear limits on how much free space people can use.