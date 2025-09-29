Snapchat limits 'Memories' storage from unlimited to 5GB, offers paid plans
Snapchat is capping free Memories storage at 5GB, with paid plans for extra space, changing how users save and access their Snaps and StoriesSweta Kumari New Delhi
Snapchat is making a major change to its Memories feature, bringing an end to the unlimited storage option that has been in place since 2016. Free storage will be capped at 5GB, with additional space available through three new paid plans, two for Snapchat Plus subscribers and another for Snapchat Platinum users.
According to Snapchat’s official blog, once a user crosses the 5GB free storage limit, they will need to pay for more space through new Memories Storage Plans. The company said that for most users, this change will not matter, as the majority of users have less than 5GB of saved Snaps. Users who have Snaps above the limit can choose the plan that fits them.
The company is introducing three new paid tiers: 100GB, 250GB for Snapchat Plus subscribers and 5TB with Snapchat Platinum. With this, users who have Snaps above 5GB can choose the plan that fits them.
To make the switch easier, Snapchat will give users 12 months of temporary storage for Memories that go over the 5GB limit. This gives people time to either upgrade to a storage plan or download their Snaps directly to their device before any content is removed.
Over the years, Snapchat’s photo album ‘Memories’ has grown into a space where people save Snaps, Stories, and personal highlights to revisit later. Memories has become a kind of digital scrapbook for Snapchat users. With the new plans, the feature continues to exist as a digital scrapbook, but with clear limits on how much free space people can use.
The change marks a big shift for users, as the feature has always been free. While it might be frustrating for some, it is clear that Snapchat wants to create a more sustainable way to manage the huge amount of data people are storing. The company said that the goal is to keep Memories reliable over the long term.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices