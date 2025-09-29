Amazon fall hardware event: Echo speaker, Vega OS-based FireTV expected

Amazon’s 2025 fall hardware event is scheduled to take place on September 30, likely setting the stage for the company to announce a range of new products. At this event, the company is expected to unveil new Alexa devices and expand the Kindle and Fire TV lineup. Earlier this month, Panos Pamay, lead, devices and services at Amazon, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), shared the invitation for the event, which gave us an idea of what to expect from the event. Here are the details.

Amazon fall hardware event: When and where

Date: September 30, 2025

Expected time: 10 am ET (07:30 pm IST)

Location: As per Tom’s Guide, the event will be held in New York

Notably, Amazon is not expected to livestream this event.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review: A second-tier Android flagship with AI smarts Amazon fall hardware event: What to expect Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker: The top-right section of Amazon’s event invite showcases an image that closely resembles a smart speaker, hinting at a possible refresh of the Echo Studio. This updated model is likely to debut with Alexa Plus built-in. While the upgraded AI assistant has gradually reached Echo Show devices, the new Studio is expected to come with Alexa Plus support right from launch. Amazon Fire TV and VegaOS: In the bottom-left corner of the invite, a screen with distinct bezels is visible, pointing towards a refreshed Fire TV platform and new devices. The new Fire TV devices are expected to move away from the current Android-based OS and opt for the company's own platform which will likely be called ‘VegaOS.’

According to The Verge, VegaOS will be Amazon’s in-house operating system designed to replace Android on its Fire TV lineup. Amazon reportedly has no plans of rolling out VegaOS to existing Fire TV devices. Instead, current Fire TV models are expected to receive Android updates in future too, whereas new devices will likely ship with the new operating system. Although not entirely under wraps, VegaOS has been referenced in Amazon job postings and is already powering devices such as the Echo Show 5, Echo Hub smart display, and Echo Spot smart clock. If Amazon chooses this event to spotlight VegaOS for televisions, it would represent the platform’s first major public unveiling.