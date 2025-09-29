YouTube Music tests Spotify-like AI hosts for commentary: Check what's new

YouTube has announced that it is introducing AI-powered hosts to radio stations and mixes within the YouTube Music app. According to the company, these virtual hosts are not just there to play tracks but to add more depth to the listening experience with AI-generated commentary, stories related to the music track and more.

The feature is being introduced as part of a new experiment under the recently launched YouTube Labs program, and is currently limited to the US.

YouTube Music AI hosts

According to YouTube’s blog post, the hosts are designed to “deepen your listening experience by sharing relevant stories, fan trivia, and fun commentary about music.” Through this approach, YouTube aims to make music sessions more interactive and engaging by weaving in background insights and entertaining snippets alongside the songs.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review: A second-tier Android flagship with AI smarts The development follows Spotify’s launch two years ago of its AI DJ, which offers curated playlists paired with AI-generated spoken commentary on songs and artists. Like Spotify, the AI hosts focus beyond just playing songs by offering additional context and interactive storytelling. They can share behind-the-scenes details, fun facts, and trivia related to the tracks for an engaging music experience. This new testing is said to be aligned with Google’s broader AI initiatives. Earlier, Google integrated AI hosts into NotebookLM to assist with learning and studying. In NotebookLM, the “hosts” are AI personas that converse about users’ content, turning static text into engaging audio discussions.